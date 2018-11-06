2020 Porsche 911 Undergoes Final Stress Tests

We’ve seen the new sheetmetal and driven the prototype, so it’s almost time for Porsche to reveal the new 911. The eighth-generation sports car is undergoing final testing before its big debut, which we expect to take place at the Los Angeles auto show this month.

Porsche has tested the 911’s limits in all kinds of extreme conditions, including temperatures below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Elevation tests have run the gamut from Death Valley at 282 feet below sea level to Mount Evans, Colorado, reaching higher than 14,000 feet. The Porsche has also tackled the European Arctic Circle, roads in China, Nardo test tracks in Italy, and Germany’s Nurburgring. At the end of the tests, Porsche says it will have driven the new 911 for about 3 million kilometers, or 1.86 million miles.

On sale in 2019, the 2020 Porsche 911 is essentially all new. It receives a new body, chassis, interior, and infotainment and safety tech. Although Porsche hasn’t revealed specifics, it will also feature updated versions of the current engines. Transmission options will include a seven-speed manual and a new eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automated manual.

Check out the gallery below to see the 2020 Porsche 911 testing around the world.