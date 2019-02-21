Porsche owner and enthusiast Todd Schleicher has posted what could be the first public images of the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo on his Instagram account. And we gotta say the car, which is based on the latest 992-generation 911, looks pretty sweet.

This gray metallic beast wears glossy black wheels—likely in staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear diameters—and a rear wing that appears more modest than the wider piece fitted to 992 Turbo S prototypes seen recently on the Nürburgring. Photographed in an assembly facility, the purported Turbo seems to be on the receiving end of some finishing work in its frunk and still wears a few pieces of paint-protecting safety wrap on its sides.

The new 911 Carrera S models debuted in November—we’ve already driven them—and this Turbo variant may possibly make a splash at the Geneva motor show next month although the debut may wait until September and the Frankfurt event. Whenever the sheet is officially pulled, it’s likely to pack a tweaked 3.8-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine with noticeable bumps over the 540 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque produced by the 991.2-based model. Look for Porsche’s new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission as well, but purists can still pray for a seven-speed manual. The new Turbo should also be able to sprint from zero to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds and thrill speed freaks with something like a 200-mph top speed.

Around back, the turbo sports four square-ish exhaust tips, an aggressive lower fascia, and the 992’s nifty wraparound taillights. The 2020 variant should also come preloaded with the latest incarnation of Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus electronically controlled rear differential as standard.

Before the 911 Turbo hits the streets, expect to see the S and 4S Cabriolet variants rolling off the same line first. A possible hybridized Turbo is rumored to be in the works, too—if anyone has images of that one, we’d be glad to take a look.