Sometimes we hear from people who think the 911 is overrated. Sometimes, they might be right—depending on the context. But usually, it turns out the doubters have never actually driven one, let alone driven one at serious speed to see what it's all about. And if they drive the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S as their first litmus test, well, look out.

The latest 911, known internally at Porsche and to Porsche geeks as the 992, took the Carrera line to a new level when it went on sale in summer 2020. But here's where we suspect the haters fuel their fire, because admittedly the narrative is somewhat of a broken record—but it's also true: Once again, the company managed to take its 50-plus-year-old idea and tune it up to another unprecedented level in the form of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S. In this week's installment of Pro Racer's Take, even Andy Pilgrim—who's owned and raced Porsches on and off for years—comes away surprised by the improvements.

Sure, you get the standard power and torque bump as you do with all new cars, which in this case sees the 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine now deliver 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. With a curb weight of 3,382 pounds, the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S launches from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, and delivers a real-world quarter-mile time of 11.13 seconds at 125 mph. That's an impressive start, but the car's handling is what really gets us.

Need tangible proof? Watch Pilgrim's flying lap in this week's episode; note his turn-in for the first corner at NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Previous 911s would not have liked that one bit, but the 992 comes right out the box with what is easily and by far the strongest front-end setup and grip of any Carrera in history.

For Ferdinand's sake, this 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S put up a lap time just barely slower than the one Pilgrim achieved in the recent 991-generation 911 GT3 Touring—while using significantly less-grippy tires. Heck, the car is less than a second slower than the regular 2018 911 GT3 we tested at the same racetrack. When you remember this is just your "run-of-the-mill" Carrera S we're talking about, it's mega impressive.