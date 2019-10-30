Fancy a new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, or maybe one in Cabriolet form? Want to shift for yourself? Then does Porsche ever have the 992 for you! Porsche has just announced that it is making its 7-speed manual transmission a no cost option for its latest 992 series machines. Yep, instead of ordering a standard 8-speed PDK transmission, you can now opt for a free manual that comes paired with the standard Sport Chrono Package, which includes dynamic drivetrain mounts, PSM Sport Mode, and a rev matching feature.

See all 101 photos See all 101 photos

As was the case with the previous generation S and 4S manual models, Porsche's potent new 992 shift-for-yourself cars also feature a mechanical limited-slip differential and Porsche Torque Vectoring. Porsche claims the 911 Carrera S with manual transmission and its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six can rocket from 0-60 mph "in around 4 seconds" on to a top speed of more than 190 mph. We do not doubt these claims and look forward to more seat time with the new models.

As an added bonus, the curb weight for the manual version of the 2020 911 Carrera S Coupe is 3,298 pounds versus 3,354 for the automatic, so your car will also be a bit leaner and meaner if you go for the 7-speed. Porsche says more detailed information will be available prior to the car's delivery date, which is expected in the spring of 2020.

See all 101 photos See all 101 photos

Porsche's 7-speed manual beauties can be ordered now if you want to join the cool kid, shift-for-yourself club. The manual optioned 911 Carrera S starts at $114,650 and the 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with a stick set you back a cool $134,750. Now that you can row your own, the hardest part will be deciding on a color—Racing Yellow, Lava Orange, Guards Red—or whatever your favorite shade may be.