Porsche's 992-series 911 GT3 remains under wraps, but the German brand's new Aerokit exterior styling package appears to share design inspiration with the upcoming, track-ready model. Credit the $6,910 option's big rear wing, which looks similar—albeit not identical—to that of the 992-series GT3 that Porsche snuck into the background of its epic Super Bowl commercial.

Based on the $4,890 SportDesign package, the Aerokit includes that option package's more aggressive front and rear fascias. SportDesign side skirts are a $1,290 option.

Admittedly, dropping $2,020 on a big rear wing seems a tad excessive; however, Porsche promises the Aerokit's form also includes notable function. Thanks to extensive wind-tunnel testing, the package results in less lift at the 911's front and rear axles. Additionally, the kit still produces downforce with the optional sunroof in the open position-a first according to Porsche.

Top-down driving, though, is not an option, as the Aerokit is exclusive to the 911 coupe. Still, the inability to add the Aerokit to the 911 Cabriolet isn't all too surprising given the fact the similarly big-winged 911 GT3 is historically a coupe-only affair. While new 911s are currently available with the Aerokit, current 992-series 911 owners interested in adding the feature will have to wait until summer to do so by way of Porsche's after-sales program, Tequipment.