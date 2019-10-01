Well, that didn't take very long. The first boatload of the all-new 992-generation 2020 Porsche 911 is just now reaching our shores, and German tuner extraordinaire TechArt is already prepared to slice and dice your shiny new coupe with a new comprehensive upgrade package.

The treatment is mostly what we've come to expect from TechArt. The bulk of the available package is visual, and starts with a five-piece front splitter. TechArt's new kit utilizes existing mounting points, so installation or removal are relatively pain-free. There are also aggressive side skirts and a subtle-ish rear diffuser that is apparently functional. Of course, there are also sizable rear wing options, with choices being an add-on to the existing retractable panel or a full-on GT3-style fixed spoiler. If you opt for the latter, the wide shelf is supported by clear, retro-futuristic-looking polycarbonate mounts. A set of front-to-rear, staggered-diameter TechArt Daytona II 20- and 21-inch wheels round out the aesthetics.

The tuning house claims these aggressive wheels are plug-and-play, without any need for additional spacers or fender modifications. There's no point to all this extra aggression if there isn't any extra power to back it up, so TechArt fiddled with the Carrera 4S's 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six under the rear decklid, squeezing out an extra 60 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque for totals of 510 horses and 449 lb-ft. This extra might is integrated into the existing Sport and Sport+ driving profiles, and works with the 992's new Wet Mode as well. For extra aggression, an optional Sport suspension drops the ride height by an extra 1.2 inches.

TechArt touched the interior, too, of course, stretching a material it calls "virgin wool" over the seats; the fabric made its debut with the 2018 TechArt Cayenne. To make sure your passenger and window-peerers know the mastermind behind these upgrades, TechArt logos are on the steering-wheel center and embossed on the leather of the center console.