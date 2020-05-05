Happy Tuesday, and welcome to another new episode of Pro Racer's Take. This season's third episode sees our accomplished race ace, Andy Pilgrim, light up the NCM Motorsports Park road course using the new 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4—and what a fireball it is.

For context, remember: When Porsche launched the first-generation (987) Cayman S for the 2006 model year, we—along with the rest of the automotive press corps—lauded it as a near-masterpiece of driving perfection. (Read our original test-drive review here.) We said in part, "The new Porsche is actually everything the 911 has not been for most of its career: confidence-inspiring, super-stable, totally balanced, quite forgiving, a gifted storyteller that is equally good at listening."

So good was the Cayman S, in fact, that Porsche didn't gift it with 911-matching power or a limited-slip differential, just to make sure it didn't defeat its big brother in the inevitable performance tests that were to come. The thinking seemed to be, why make a better-performing sports car cheaper than the Carrera and risk losing pricier 911 sales in the process?

The thought made sense on paper, but after sticking to that philosophy for years, Porsche finally realized it could make hotter Caymans with no risk of cannibalizing its own customers. And while it has managed to keep every new 911 a half-step ahead of Cayman models from the same era, sports-car performance capability in general has evolved to the point that the latest 718 Cayman (and Boxster) models will trounce 911s of not long ago.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is the biggest bruiser of the lot so far, and as Pilgrim noted when he drove it and the new 718 Spyder last year, it is easily one of the best-handling production cars he's ever driven. Everything we said about the first-gen Cayman S all those years ago still rings true, amplified to a significant degree to deliver astonishing performance in all regards, while remaining accessible and rewarding to enthusiast drivers who don't make their living competing in GT racing classes around the globe.