How do you make an already world-class mid-engine sports car better? Just add a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine and away you go. If you live for gobs of power and a wicked throttle to mash, Porsche is rolling out two new model variants of its 718 lineup—the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. Both cars will be available to order in the summer.

Here's what to expect from these new daily drivers and track terrors. First and most importantly, Porsche's new flat-six engine replaces the spunky little 2.5-liter turbo four. Porsche says it revs effortlessly to 7,800 rpm and sounds delightful by way of its twin-tailpipe sport exhaust system nabbed from the 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4. And like the GT4, the engine features adaptive cylinder control for better fuel efficiency. Official power figures haven't been announced, but if it's anything like the new Porsche 718 Spyder we drove as part of this year's Automobile All-Stars competition (stay tuned), it should deliver at least 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Buyers will only be able to spec a six-speed manual gearbox at launch; Porsche says it is considering offering its PDK seven-speed dual-clutch transmission at some point down the road.

Porsche also says the cars' ride height is 0.78-inch lower than the regular 718 Boxster and Cayman models. Standard goodies include active suspension and stability management, and the Sport Chrono Package adds the Porsche Track Precision App, Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts, and Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical limited-slip differential.

All this goodness rolls on 20-inch satin black wheels shod with 235/35 ZR 20 summer rubber up front and 265/35 ZR 20 at the rear. Brakes are upgraded from last year's variants and now sport 13.8-inch cross drilled cast-iron front rotors with six-piston red calipers. The rear rotors increase in size to 13-inches; optional carbon-ceramic brakes are available for more scratch.

Inside, there's a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen, and we hope you like black Alcantara because it seems to grow on everything inside the cozy cockpit. The fake suede material can be found on the steering wheel, racing-style seats, A-pillars, center console, gear lever, door armrests, and even on the roof lining on the Cayman GTS 4.0—if the entire package doesn't have you licking your chops, you must be dead inside.

Pricing and delivery dates will be announced in the summer, but plan on dropping at least $85,000 to $90,000 for a ticket to ride.