There’s Now a Nissan GT-R That Costs $212,000

Say goodbye to the Nissan GT-R Pure base model—it’s been discontinued for 2020. That effectively raises the base price for the Japanese supercar by nearly $12,000. In addition, the range now tops out at more than $200,000 for the mighty NISMO variant, which now sports the GT3 race car version’s turbochargers, an updated suspension and transmission, and carbon-ceramic brakes. In addition, the hood, roof, wing, rocker, side sills, fenders, and trunklid are carbon fiber.

The exact cost for all that NISMO performance goodness is $212,435, nearly 35 grand more the NISMO we ran in our 2017 All-Stars competition. (It’s also several thousand more than the average median home price in the U.S.) For all that cash, Nissan says the top-dog model’s lighter components—it’s roughly 65 pounds lighter than before—improved throttle response, and revised gearbox helps deliver a 2.5-second reduction in lap time around the company’s development track and increased stability at speeds up to 186 mph.

Under the hood, the NISMO’s 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 packs 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is still mated to a trusty six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The GT3 turbochargers feature a modified turbine shape and fewer blades that helps optimize the airflow and aid engine response by 20 percent without a loss of power, according to Nissan.

The GT-R Track Edition starts at $147,235 and sports the same 600-hp V-6 as the NISMO, and it offers the carbon-ceramic brakes as an option. The cabin gets red and black upholstery and trim, as well as Recaro seats.

Nissan’s GT-R Premium 50th Anniversary Edition model starts at $123,735 and is available in three heritage-inspired, two-tone exterior combinations with a gray leather interior. It gets plenty of anniversary badges and packs a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6 with 565 horses and 467 lb-ft of torque. Lastly, the most affordable GT-R, the Premium, starts at $115,235 and features revised turbochargers, a new Hai Gray accent color, and new forged 20-inch Rays wheels. Every GT-R but the Track goes on sale later this month; that car hits dealers on August 25.