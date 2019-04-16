Nissan used the 2019 New York auto show to unveil the 50th Anniversary Edition of its 370Z sports car. The special model marks five decades since the original Z car—known in the States as the Datsun 240Z—made its U.S. debut in New York back in 1969.

Available on four trims including the NISMO, the 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition pays homage to the car’s racing heritage. The two available exterior colors, white with red accents and silver with black accents, were inspired by the 240Z BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) race cars that won numerous SCCA events. The anniversary models are more specifically distinguished by a red- or black-painted hood and body stripes. The A-pillars, hatch, and roof rails get the same accent colors. Completing the makeover are 50th Anniversary badges on the front fenders, 19-inch Rays alloy wheels with red accents, and Bridgestone summer performance tires.

The cabin gets a pair of black leather sport seats featuring red piping, red contrast stitching, and inserts with a cool Z logo graphic. A “50th Anniversary” Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a center stripe, metal kick plates with the Z logo, suede-like door-panel inserts, and a 50th Anniversary logo on the gauge cluster round out the tribute.

Under the hood is the same 3.7-liter V-6 found in regular 370Z models, and it can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission. The engine makes 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque in most trims, or 350 horses and 276 lb-ft in the 370Z NISMO. Like the rest of the lineup, the 2020 370Z comes with an independent suspension setup and a limited-slip differential.

The automaker also took a number of anniversary edition Z models from every generation to the New York show, including the 280ZX, 300ZX, 350Z, and the 370Z. All of the heritage cars honored a past milestone anniversary, and featured unique styling cues, commemorative badges, and various additional standard equipment like burgundy leather seats (280Z 10th Anniversary Edition) or a six-speaker Bose audio system (350Z 35th Anniversary Edition).