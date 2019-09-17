Here we present the most important new cars, new trucks, and new SUVs for 2020 and beyond. Serving as backdrop to their debuts are tensions with Russia, political instability in Europe, the prospect of ecological disaster and energy crises, and the dawn of another golden era of automotive awesomeness—you'd be forgiven for thinking it was the 1950s all over again. The Cold War is over, true, and while we still (!) don't have our Jetsons flying cars, this year's crop of new and future vehicles would satisfy even the terror-fueled imagination of a kid who'd lived through the Red Scare.

If you've been keeping up with the car industry over the past decade or so, you'll find familiar themes throughout this year's selection of what we believe to be the most salient new and future cars, including autonomous driving, electric propulsion, and advanced aerodynamics. But you'll also find the realest of the real among today's wheels, including a few examples of the endangered stick shift, a disproportionate amount of rear-wheel drive, and horsepower figures that would, on occasion, make an early rocket scientist blush. Whether they're gas-burners or pure electrics, supercars or SUVs, every vehicle on our list is a reason to hope we all get to keep waking up for many years to come.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo's been worryingly quiet as of late. We haven't had a new production debut from the Italian brand since the Stelvio SUV in 2016, but we've heard plenty of rumors regarding the future. For one, the Tonale concept, which previews a sub-Stelvio crossover, is all but inevitable. But we're more focused on rumors of a forthcoming GTV coupe and the return of the range-topping 8C super-GT rendered above. The former is said to be an all-wheel-drive coupe based on the existing Giulia platform, packing 600 horsepower from a hybridized twin-turbo V-6, at least according to a slide from Alfa's presentation on its five-year plan. [Story Continued Here]

2021 Aston Martin Valhalla

Valhalla isn't just the stuff of Norse legend—it's the name of Aston Martin's Valkyrie-inspired road car. Built around a turbocharged V-6 hybrid drive system, Aston has promised the Valhalla will surpass first-gen hypercars like the Porsche 918 Spyder and Ferrari LaFerrari in terms of power. Still about two years from production, the Valhalla will borrow from Aston's existing ultra-high-performance track cars, nabbing the Vulcan's sealed oil system for better lubrication under g-load, while the chassis and bodywork are all carbon fiber. An adaptive suspension will be the key to helping the AM-RB 003 make the transition to roadworthy Valhalla.

Aston Martin's future isn't all hypercars, however, and it's not even all Aston Martin. Its Lagonda sub-brand is making a return, and it's likely to do so first with something like the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept. We expect to learn more as 2022 draws nearer.

But the gang from Gaydon won't leave it there. The next Vanquish will go mid-engine. Instead of a carbon-fiber chassis and body, expect bonded aluminum to be the main medium.

On Sale: Late 2021

Base Price: $1.1 million (est)

Audi

Things are about to get very, very interesting in the electric vehicle space. The choices are multiplying rapidly. The competition will be fierce. And the future is far from assured. Audi, for one, has made it quite clear that, come what may, it's charging ahead (pun intended) into the electrified fray. When your longtime mantra roughly translates to "being ahead through technology" (a.k.a. Vorsprung durch Technik), it's probably a good idea to at least be in the thick of the electric revolution. [Story Continued Here]

Bentley

As Bentley celebrates its centenary, it seems fitting that the first new car of its second century is the 2020 Continental GT convertible—after all, it was the original Continental GT that set the pace for modern Bentleys back in 2003.

Bentley has embraced the marque's sporting history by making the new Continental GT a much more dynamic car than its predecessor. The Conti uses Volkswagen Group's MSB platform, the same one that underpins the Porsche Panamera, and has cutting-edge features such as a fast-acting 48-volt Dynamic Ride control system and Bentley's first active torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.

And there's no shortage of torque to vector. The new Continental GT offers a choice of twin-turbo powerplants, either a 542-hp V-8 or a new and improved 626-hp W-12 backed by a dual-clutch automatic. Jethro Bovingdon, our man in Britain, fell in love with the new Continental GT convertible, lauding not just its handling and ride quality (not to mention lack of cowl or column shake) but also its pure Bentley-ness. "It makes you feel special at walking pace, the materials and interior design are gorgeous, and it eats miles with a calmness derived from its effortlessly muscular motor," he wrote. "Yet when the road gets interesting, the Conti can up its game and really get stuck in."

With the Continental GT already at dealerships, there's an all-new Flying Spur on deck. Despite a 5.1-inch wheelbase stretch, the new Flying Spur retains its basic profile, the biggest visual changes being to the front and rear lights, along with a sharpening of the bodyside creases. The new retractable "Flying B" hood ornament is a not so subtle play off of Rolls-Royce's hideaway Spirit of Ecstasy.

The styling changes are subtle, but the mechanical alterations to the Flying Spur are myriad. It follows the Conti onto the MSB platform and shares the same dynamic improvements, including the 48-volt Dynamic Ride suspension, improved W-12 engine, and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. But the Flying Spur goes further, becoming the first Bentley to offer four-wheel steering to increase both maneuverability and stability. Bentley promises a 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds and a 207-mph top speed, so the Flying Spur should please its owners whether they drive themselves or hire a chauffeur.

On Sale: Continental GT Convertible: Now; Flying Spur: Late 2019

Base Price: Continental GT Convertible: $198,500; Flying Spur: $225,000 (est)

BMW X7

There may be no more appropriate place to road trip a new seven-seat SUV than the American Southwest, a region well-acquainted with high-occupancy haulers, from the jump-seat-equipped station wagons of the 1950s and '60s to the suburban mall crawlers of today. But where you once could count on seeing gas stations shaped like cowboy hats, quaint diners, and roadside stalls hawking all manner of tchotchkes, such a journey is now largely a highway slog from one place with a Target to another place with a Target, with long stretches of beautifully barren desert broken up only by quick layovers at the next truck stop/knife emporium/Starbucks. This was the environment in which we drove the all-new BMW X7. [Story Continued Here]

Cadillac

If you find Cadillac's newton-meter badging confusing, wait until you get a load of its new sedan strategy. The two surviving sedans would seem easy to categorize, with the Cadillac CT4 replacing the luxury-compact ATS and the CT5 replacing the luxury-midsize CTS. The full-size CT6—Cadillac's best and most advanced car in decades—ends production in January. [Story Continued Here]

Chevrolet Blazer

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the first new Chevy Blazer in a decade—or 14 years if you don't count the TrailBlazer. Unlike the body-on-frame four-wheeling Blazers of yore, the latest iteration is a car-based crossover, aimed more at empty nesters who would like a non-SS Camaro but require more space and comfort.

Yes, it's best to think of this as a Camaro-flavored SUV, without much of the muscle car's, well, muscle. It does look the part, with angular styling and an interior chock-full of Camaro trim. Out on the road, it's a nice-riding, neutral-handling soft-roader that slots in perfectly with segment mates Ford Edge and Honda Passport. It's reasonably priced, as well, starting at $34,495, but be careful with that order form—you only run out of options above the $50,000 mark.

On Sale: Now

Base Price: $34,495

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

If you fervently believe the only real Corvette is a front-engine Corvette, get yourself to a Chevrolet dealership "toot sweet" and grab one of the last of the C7s. Considering how sales have dropped off since its 2014 model-year introduction, typical of a sports car, there ought to be a few lingering on dealer lots by the time the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray goes on sale late this year. [Story Continued Here]

Ferrari

We've talked about a Ferrari sport ute seemingly forever, and it's still approximately three years away from production in 2022, but Maranello's first-ever SUV—the manufacturer prefers the acronym FUV, natch—officially has a name: Purosangue ("Thoroughbred" in Italian). It will arrive with a front-mid-engine platform and hybrid drive technology, the latter being something that will proliferate increasingly throughout the marque's lineup. While an SUV might seem antithetical to Ferrari's ethos, the good news is that Maranello knows it must—and plans to—deliver the world's fastest. [Story Continued Here]

2020 Ford Adventurer/Baby Bronco

International Harvester introduced its cute-ute Scout five years before the launch of the 1966 Ford Bronco. So it almost seems fitting that Ford's new, rugged-looking Escape-based Bronco Scout will launch before the highly anticipated Ranger-based Bronco. [Story Continued Here]

Genesis GV70, GV80, Essentia

When Genesis transitioned from a luxury model under Hyundai to its own luxury marque, just two sedans composed the entire lineup. Now, three sedans exist—G70, G80, and G90, in order of smallest to largest—and Genesis promises two SUV models based on sedan counterparts. The smaller of the two crossovers is the GV70, which will use the G70's compact C2 platform. A direct competitor to the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, the GV70 will be sporty, slotting into the smaller crossover segment that emphasizes fun-to-drive qualities and stylish good looks as much as it does luxury and technological features. As for engine options, Genesis is rumored to be working on a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four to replace its current 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four, with the current 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 likely to continue on as the premium option. Although the smaller engine is available with a manual gearbox for the rear-wheel-drive G70 sedan variant, we expect the GV70 will only be available with an eight-speed automatic regardless of rear- or all-wheel-drive configuration. [Story Continued Here]

2019 Honda Passport

In the same way I thrill over well-balanced drivers' cars, I enjoy any vehicle that fulfills its mission and simply makes sense. If a car suits its role like a specialized tool, it can be just as gratifying as a pint-sized roadster or rapier-sharp supercar. Despite routine seat time in hot hatches, pony cars, and pricey transcontinental GTs, a prominent vehicular memory involves a pleasant weekend shuttling friends in a Black Forest Green Honda Pilot, and it was that in mind that I set about to review the new Honda Passport. [Story Continued Here]

Hyundai Palisade, Sonata, Venue

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata represents a new design direction for Hyundai's veteran midsizer and vindication for those who think the current car is too conservative. The big grille, bumperless styling, and fastback roof profile may look like a radical departure from other Hyundai cars, but if you park it next to the Elantra GT and Veloster, there's a clear family resemblance.

The upcoming Sonata's new platform was tuned under the watchful eye of Hyundai R&D chief (and former BMW M head engineer) Albert Biermann. Tightening the chassis and speeding up the steering has done wonders, as we learned during a quick preview drive at Hyundai's Korean R&D center. Ride comfort remains a priority, but better body control gives the Sonata more than a whiff of enthusiast appeal. Expect a boatload of tech, including a "digital key" that allows access to the car with a smartphone.

The Sonata's base engine is a 191-hp 2.5-liter naturally aspirated I-4, an update of the outgoing 2.4, while the sportier option will be a turbocharged 1.6-liter. Its 180 hp is less than the 2.5, but its 195 lb-ft of torque out-twists the bigger engine by 14 lb-ft. Both engines share an eight-speed torque-converter automatic.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is expanding its SUV family with two new bookend vehicles. On the small side is the 2020 Venue, a subcompact cute ute that shares styling cues with the larger Kona and basic bones with the subcompact Accent. At the other end of the scale is the three-row 2020 Palisade, which replaces the Santa Fe XL as Hyundai's largest SUV. With minivan functionality and a 3.8-liter V-6 under the hood, the Palisade seems well equipped to take on the Pilot, Explorer, and Atlas, but its stiffest competition might come from its Korean frenemy—the new Kia Telluride looks to be a tough competitor.

On Sale: Palisade: Now; Sonata: October 2019; Venue: Late 2019

Base Price: Palisade: $32,595; Sonata: $24,000 (est); Venue: $18,000 (est)

Jaguar XE, XJ

We have good news and better news for the future of the XE, Jaguar's compact sport sedan launched in 2014. For the 2020 model year, the XE gets the old nip/tuck treatment with attention paid to the front grille, bumpers, taillights, and interior materials—effectively making a good-looking sedan even better. Enthusiasts might bemoan Jaguar dropping the supercharged V-6 engine from the XE range, but a pair of turbocharged four-cylinder options producing 247 hp to 296 hp depending on trim is really all the oomph Jaguar needs in this segment.

Unless, of course, it isn't. In that case, you'll want to order the XE SV Project 8, an honest-to-goodness 592-hp, 200-mph extreme XE variant that set a Nürburgring record lap time some 11 seconds quicker than the stellar Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. With sport-tuned all-wheel drive, panels made from carbon fiber and aluminum, a sharply tuned suspension, six-piston brakes, and a supercharged V-8 engine under the hood, this is a small sedan that drives like a supercar, and it'll undoubtedly be too wild for the typical AMG and M crowd. With a starting price of $188,495, all this performance doesn't come cheap, but you can rest assured you're one of just 300 XE SV Project 8 owners around. How's that for exclusivity?

When Jaguar launched its all-new flagship XJ sedan a decade ago, it was a massive departure from previous versions, which clung stalwartly to the original XJ formula of old-world luxury and charm. But as the present XJ is ending production, the XJ of the future could be an even more dramatic swing from the status quo. Based on Jaguar Land Rover aluminum architecture, the new 2021 Jaguar XJ will likely be an all-electric sedan with battery and twin-motor all-wheel-drive tech borrowed from the I-Pace crossover. With a range of about 300 miles, the new XJ's push toward electrification will give luxury EV buyers another option besides Tesla and could even take a bite out of upcoming Porsche Taycan and Aston Martin Lagonda sales. We'll likely catch our first look later this year, with sales starting by the end of 2020.

On Sale: XE: Now; XJ: Late 2020 (est)

Base Price: XE: $40,895; XJ: $100,000 (est)

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Say what you want about President Ronald Reagan's politics, but there's no argument the man had style, especially when it came to his choice of off-duty vehicles. Among his favorites: a baby-blue Jeep Scrambler that he used to chauffeur friends, family, and occasional dignitaries—including in 1992, cowboy-hatted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev—around his California spread, Rancho del Cielo. The Gladiator is its spiritual successor, and we've just driven it. [Story Continued Here]

Kia Soul, Soul EV, Telluride

Kia's latest offerings are heavy on the crossovers. The new 2020 Kia Soul, which we drove earlier this year, has arrived. The cheerfully styled crossover returns as a quirky and affordable lifestyle vehicle. It's a bit bigger than the previous generation, but not so much so that it doesn't still feel just right.

Kia brought some common sense to the trim level nomenclature, binning the old + (Plus) and ! (Exclaim) models. Instead, the Soul will be aligned with the rest of Kia's lineup, with LX, S, X-Line, GT-Line, and EX trims. The most intriguing powertrain available is the 201-hp turbocharged I-4 mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which Kia estimates is good enough to scoot the Soul from 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds.

The 2020 Soul EV will also be available soon, featuring an EPA-estimated range of 243 miles. It borrows the Kona EV's 64-kW-hr battery pack. It won't be a slouch, either, as its electric motor will churn out a stout 201 hp and 291 lb-ft of torque.

On the larger side of Kia's 2020 offerings, the rugged-looking Telluride SUV rolled out at the 2019 Detroit auto show. We got a first taste of the three-row ute in its namesake city in Colorado, with our Conner Golden declaring it "one of the best-looking models among its peers" and saying that "it offers up tons of interior comfort, amenities, and space."

The Telluride starts at a competitive $32,735, lining it up with other seven- and eight-seaters on the market. The big Kia tops out at $46,860 with the boxes ticked for the SX trim and the Prestige package. Its 3.8-liter V-6 produces 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque and drives the front or all wheels depending on the specification.

These latest models show that Kia is keeping up with the times, offering attractive, well-made, and capable models within their segments. It clearly has more high-riding Kias on the horizon, demonstrated by the sci-fi-styled HabaNiro at the 2019 New York auto show.

On Sale: Soul: Now; Soul EV: Late 2019; Telluride: Now

Base Price: Soul: $18,485; Soul EV: $34,000 (est); Telluride: $32,735

2022 Lamborghini Aventador

It's kind of strange to refer to the current Lamborghini Aventador as a "new" car, considering the big V-12 beast felt a bit old and outdated when it first hit Rodeo Drive back in 2012. Not that we're complaining about the continued existence of a mid-engine V-12 supercar. It's just that when Lambo's smaller and less expensive Huracán feels much, much more agile and advanced than the halo car that costs the better part of half a million bucks, it's left us wanting something more. We got our first taste of what a reworked Aventador could be with the 2017 Aventador S and its much-needed rear-wheel steering, but it retained the same clunky single-clutch gearbox, antiquated ergonomics, and wacky seating position. [Story Continued Here]

Lambo Huracán Sterrato

In the darkest corner of the Emilia-Romagna, out of sight of Wolfsburg's prying eyes, Lamborghini chief designer Mitja Borkert and head of vehicle development Rouven Mohr created a secret project codenamed "Sterrato." Based on the Huracán Evo coupe, the most extreme concept prepared in the Sant'Agata skunkworks since the single-seater Egoista taps the bloodline of the Paris-Dakar winning Porsche 959 and the Group B Audi S1 which competed in the World Rally Championship. Though described as a one-off trial balloon by its creators—who prefer to underplay their guerilla projects under the tight-fisted regime of the Volkswagen Group—the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato (Italian for "dirt road") could potentially make it to production as early as 2021. [Story Continued Here]

Lexus

Lexus has played it both ways in recent years. It continues to roll out all manner of pedestrian crossovers, from the tiny, all-new UX hatch to the updates made to its all-important RX midsizer for the 2020 model year. But while the SUVs pay the bills, we're far more interested in the Lexus cars with skills—specifically its real-deal F cars. [Story Continued Here]

Lincoln Corsair, Continental Coach Door

What would Matthew McConaughey say about the 2020 Corsair if Lincoln paid him to talk in those television commercials? Perhaps, "Lincoln Corsair looks like a winner," as it replaces everything about the MKC compact sport utility vehicle, including the confusing name, even if the new moniker recalls for old-timers an Edsel model. First impression is Lincoln's all-new luxury compact SUV ought to vanquish the memory of that first Corsair for good. [Story Continued Here]

2019 Mazda 3

Mazda wowed us with the beautifully refreshed Mazda 6 and has followed it up with an equally impressive update of its Mazda3. The marque is continuing down its soulful Kodo design path, and big plans are reportedly in the works for a new rear-drive model that will pack a straight-six Skyactiv-X engine—but more on that in a moment. The upscale 2019 Mazda 3 is here today and is a fresh take on the compact car aesthetic. It's available as an elegant sedan and a sporty, distinctive hatchback. For now, the Mazda 3's sole engine is a smooth and responsive 2.5-liter four that delivers a balanced 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. The carryover powerplant is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission or the much more fun-to-drive six-speed manual. An all-wheel-drive version and a variant with Mazda's compression-ignition Skyactiv-X four-cylinder engine are expected to follow soon. Those pining for a higher-performance version of the Mazda 3 hatchback to replace the much loved Mazdaspeed 3 will likely have to continue to pine, however, as the project appears to be dormant. Although it's possible that Mazda could use its 2.5-liter turbo-four engine to make it happen, we're not super confident that it will. All would be forgiven, though, if Mazda decided to produce a rear-drive vehicle powered by a straight-six, which it teased in its 2019 fiscal year report.

According to the presentation, the marque is committed to advancing its Kodo "Soul of Motion" design language throughout its future vehicle lineup, and it's planning to introduce a small architecture mild hybrid system for its newer vehicles. But the biggest news out of the report was that Mazda is developing a "large architecture" vehicle platform and straight-six Skyactiv-X engine that could run on gas or diesel. The presentation also indicated a longitudinal engine layout for the straight-six, which leads us to believe that any new car with the engine would also be rear-wheel drive in configuration with an all-wheel-drive option likely. Any proposed vehicle could also potentially feature a mild hybrid system or other electrification in place to help keep fuel numbers respectable. Best guess is that it would be similar in design to the stunning Vision Coupe concept (left) revealed at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. But don't expect to see it in the metal too soon. If indeed Mazda were to pull off something along the lines of what is proposed, we wouldn't expect to see it before 2021 at the earliest.

On Sale: Now

Base Price: $28,445

Mercedes-Benz

Nary a year goes by when Mercedes-Benz doesn't roll out a showroom's worth of new and updated cars and crossovers, so many, in fact, that it has essentially created multiple subbrands to manage it all: AMG for go-fast, Maybach for high-end luxury, and now EQ for electrified vehicles. [Story Continued Here]

2020 McLaren GT

You might take a first look at—or even drive or ride in—the new 2020 McLaren GT and think, "What's the point?" Fair enough, as the global market for true Grand Touring cars has retracted to the extent that we're fortunate to still see any new entrants into the category whatsoever. There's Bentley's new Continental GT, for one, and McLaren identifies Aston Martin's DB11 as the extant car which delivers the experience closest to what McLaren set out to do with its own GT. Neither of those "competitors," though, is cut from the same cloth as Surrey's latest offering. [Story Continued Here]

Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman

On Sale: JCW Countryman: Late 2019; JCW Clubman: Late 2019

Base Price: JCW Countryman: $40,000 (est); JCW Clubman: $38,000 (est)

Who wants a Mini with 301 hp? We do! John Cooper, race driver and developer of the original Mini Cooper, would no doubt be proud of how much power the new JCW models are pushing. That said, we're guessing he'd also be perplexed at how big the Clubman and Countryman are.

The latest JCW Clubman are making more power thanks to an updated 2.0-liter turbo-four that's been pushed to levels previously unheard of in the marque's 60 storied years. Aside from an extra 73 horses, torque has increased from 258 to 331 lb-ft over the still-a-hoot-to-drive S variants. The downside is that the upgraded powerplant is mated to just one transmission, an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, though the cars do get a mechanical locking front differential as standard.

Mini says the JCW Clubman will spring from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds, while the JCW Countryman will get you there in 5.1 ticks—that's a healthy 1.4 and 1.5 seconds quicker than the previous versions. Top speed for both is limited to 155 mph. The cool AWD compacts get a bigger JCW sport brake system with four-piston, fixed-caliper discs on the rear wheels to help slow things down. Both cars also get the standard sport chassis and an adaptive chassis setup that allows it to be lowered by 0.4 inch. Up front are new LED headlights, and the Clubman receives LED rear lights with a groovy Union Jack design. If you're interested, you'd be advised to get your order in soon; they're limited to 3,000 units each.

2020 Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 EV is the second vehicle—and first fully electric model—from Volvo's electric-vehicle spin-off, which launched with the 1 coupe. Here's what we know about the new car. [Story Continued Here]

Porsche

Landing in customer hands right about now, Porsche's eighth-generation 911 delivers—surprise!—more doses of the same Carrera goodness that has for decades made Stuttgart's sports car stalwart one of the world's best. We won't call driving the 992 series a revelatory experience, but it's definitely a step up when compared to the 991.2 it replaces.

The 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six produces 443 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, gains of 23 hp and 22 lb-ft, thanks in part to bigger turbos, piezoelectric fuel injectors, and electronically controlled wastegates. The standard twin-clutch gearbox features eight speeds rather than seven (a manual transmission will show up on cars next year), the chassis is stiffer, the active suspension is significantly revised, rear wheels and tires are larger than before, rear brakes are bigger, and for the first time in the 911's history, it comes standard with the wide-body/wide-track treatment previously reserved for all-wheel-drive and Turbo and GT models. Porsche also designed the 992's underpinnings to accommodate future plug-in hybrid technology, but if such a version does arrive, it likely won't do so for another three or four years, when the 992 receives its first factory face-lift.

After driving the new 911s, we noted their overall performance feels on par with the 991.2 911 GTS—0-60 mph happens in about 3.4 seconds; top speed is 190-191 mph—and the wider front track and quicker steering make the cars' noses your eager ally more than ever before, turning into corners with bite yet zero twitchiness. In fact, we encountered no scenario that puts the new Carrera out of sorts—it's certainly the best bone-stock Carrera S and 4S to date.

Up next for the 911 range, later in 2019 Porsche will reveal non-S base models rated somewhere in the neighborhood of 385 hp; those cars will hit streets next year. Also, along with the arrival of Cabriolet models and the announcement of a new Targa, expect to see new Turbo, Turbo S, and GT3 models, which will likely hit the market in late 2020 or early 2021. Good news for GT3 fans: The next version of the street-going "race" car will soldier on with a non-turbocharged engine despite semi-constant rumblings to the contrary heard in Porschephile circles.

If you prefer Stuttgart's mid-engine sports cars, get ready for the new 2020 718 Spyder (don't call it a Boxster) and 718 Cayman GT4 models; Porsche recently unveiled each, but they won't be in customers' hands until next spring. Other than one of them having a fixed roof and the other being a convertible, they're mostly the same mechanically, featuring a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. This is not the GT3 engine, however, but rather a new version of Porsche's boxer, known internally as the 9A2 Evo. It revs to 8,000 rpm and produces 414 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque, which it channels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine also boasts a stop/start function and cylinder deactivation at speeds between 1,500 and 3,200 rpm under partial throttle load.

The Spyder/GT4 suspension features three-way adjustable anti-roll bars, plus adjustable camber, toe, caster, and ride height. The Spyder is now a Porsche Motorsport car, something the GT4 was already, with both models employing 911 GT3 brakes and other hardware, plus GT3 RS calibration for the differential, stability control, torque vectoring, active suspension, and ABS. Porsche says the Spyder is "downforce neutral," or void of aerodynamic lift, whereas the GT4 makes real downforce, up to 50 percent more than its predecessor. Both cars will be priced right around $100,000.

On an entirely different front, the all-electric Taycan, with a range of up to 250 miles, is almost here and will be seen on roads in 2020, perhaps even late 2019. Because its official debut remains some months away, final specs remain undecided, but we do know there will be three versions of the sedan with a wagon to come later. The base Taycan is rear-drive only, sports an 80-kW-hr battery, and is powered by a choice of 240-kW (322-hp) or 280-kW (375-hp) motors. We've heard conflicting information regarding pricing; we don't expect a base Taycan to come in at less than $75,000, give or take, and one Porsche source tells us it could be priced in the low $90,000s. The same source claims the 4S equipped with a 96-kW-hr battery pack and a 320-kW (429-hp) or 360-kW (483-hp) motor will be in the high $90,000s, and the Turbo will start at about $140,000—all subject to change, of course. All-wheel drive and the bigger battery are standard on the latter two versions. Still to be signed off on are a 540-kW (724-hp) Turbo S and a lighter RWD GTS.

On Sale: 911 Carrera S/4S: Now; 718 Spyder; 718 Cayman GT4: Early 2020; Taycan: Late 2019

Base Price: 911 Carrera S/4S: $114,250/$121,650; 718 Spyder; 718 Cayman GT4: $97,550; $100,450; Taycan: $75,000 (est)

2021 Ram Dakota

Just a few years ago, the midsize pickup field was better suited to archaeologists than automotive enthusiasts, but now General Motors' Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon doppelgängers share the road with Jeep's Gladiator, the returned Ford Ranger, an updated Toyota Tacoma, and soon a Ram Dakota. Expected to arrive in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the upcoming Dakota might be exactly what you expect—or it could yet hold some surprises. [Story Continued Here]

2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Entry-level Rolls-Royce. That's a weird sentence, isn't it? Well, you've got to start somewhere, and since around 2010, the Rolls-Royce Ghost has served as the lowest rung on Rolls' gilded, ruby-encrusted ladder. The Ghost hasn't been refreshed often since its introduction, only seriously going under the knife in 2014 for the updated Series II that continues through to today. [Story Continued Here]

Subaru WRX STI S209, Legacy, Outback

Finally, America gets something Japan can't have. We're talking about the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209, a U.S.-exclusive road rocket that celebrates 30 years of the STI brand. We drove a camouflaged example at Japan's Fuji Short Track and found it to have unbelievable levels of grip thanks to wide tires and a flexible tower brace. [Story Continued Here]

Tesla Model Y, Pickup

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently told the world that the Tesla Pickup will start at less than $50,000 when it rolls out, a price that would undercut the Rivian R1T by at least $20,000. The so-called "cyberpunk" pickup is slated to go into production sometime after the Model Y and is promised to meet or exceed the tow rating for Ford's bestselling F-150 pickup, which can pull as much as 13,200 pounds. [Story Continued Here]

2020 Toyota Highlander

At first blush—and without the benefit of the logo on its front end—you might assume our subject vehicle is a new Subaru, or maybe a new Mazda. A Toyota would probably be a bit farther back in the line, but this is indeed the 2020 Highlander, which gets a full makeover that includes a more refined and sculptural aesthetic. [Story Continued Here]

2019 Volkswagen GLI