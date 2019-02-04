Report: Next-Gen Volkswagen GTI Won’t Go Hybrid

Whether or not the 2020 Volkswagen GTI ends up with as much as 300 horsepower, we’re still looking forward to driving the next generation of the quintessential hot hatch. The current version is perhaps the most well-rounded car on the market today, and the new one promises to improve on its winning formula. Even better, it sounds like the rumored switch to a hybrid powertrain has been canceled.

According to a report from Autocar, the decision to give the GTI some form of hybridization was made by Matthias Müller when he was the head of Volkswagen Group. Müller was ousted in the wake of the diesel-emissions scandal, however, and it sounds like his successor, Herbert Diess, reversed that call. So it seems the next GTI will stick to the same basic formula that has made it so popular and rewarding over several generations.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with performance hybrids in general. Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren settled that debate years ago with the LaFerrari, 918 Spyder, and P1 hybrid hypercars. But the cost of the GTI has continued to creep up over the years, and adding a complex hybrid powertrain had us concerned about price. After all, the base GTI already costs $28,490 today, and a hybridized new model would probably cross the $30,000 mark.

Instead, Autocar believes we’ll see the 2020 GTI offered in two trim levels: a base configuration that makes about 250 horsepower and a more powerful one that’s closer to 285. It also sounds like engineers have put a lot of work into improving the steering, which is something we’ll never complain about.