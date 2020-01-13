You Can Remotely Control This Mercedes Camper Van Using Your Phone

Is your camper connected? Well, we have news for you—Mercedes-Benz has a new V-class-based Marco Polo camper van in Germany that you can control using a smartphone. Well, you can't use the newly standard Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module, Mercedes Me app, or MBUX verbal and system commands to remotely drive the van or let it move itself around autonomously. But, V-class camper owners can manipulate various camper-related functions from their phones without having to directly fiddle with their pop-top home away from home.

See all 62 photos See all 62 photos

In fact, you can even raise or lower the Marco Polo camper's pop-up roof via your phone. How cool is that? By using the 10.25-inch touchscreen or the smartphone app, the MBAC interface also allows campers to adjust the temperature, interior lights, sound system, and sliding sunroof. It can also help check the status of the auxiliary battery and give updates on the van's fresh and gray water supplies. Heck, it can even start a bonfire and makes S'mores. OK, we made up the last bit, but surely someone in Stuttgart is working on that. We also hope Benz is figuring out a way to get a V-class camper here in the U.S.—or at least one based on the smallish Metris van we do get here.

See all 62 photos See all 62 photos

Lucky European camper owners also enjoy remote engine starting, vehicle diagnostics, tracking, and geofencing via the Mercedes Me app. You can even keep track of potential intruders and wildlife creeping around your wireless hotspot on wheels. The app also keeps tabs on fuel levels, tire pressures, and even allows you to schedule car payments with M-B Financial Services. And if you get tired of roughing it, Mercedes Me will help you "discover exclusive perks at partner resorts." Yeah, now you're talking Mercedes: Why wallow in a mud hole when you can get a massage and take a dip at the spa.

See all 62 photos See all 62 photos

Aside from the Marco Polo campers that can sleep up to five, the MBAC system is also available in the James Cook Sprinter-based van by Westfalia and the LBX 365 conversion from Bimobil that can also be seen in the gallery below. Pricing hasn't been announced but the Marco Polo's new Premium Sport package (adds chrome bits on the bumpers, a sports suspension, and five-spoke 18-inch wheels) and MBAC interface will be available in the spring for wanderlust Europeans.