Whether or not you think the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 is the S-Class of SUVs might depend on the added luxuries and features your money can buy. Then again, the multi-contour front seats with massage function, Burmester sound system, Airmatic suspension, and twin-turbo V-8 that come standard do conform to the S-Class' refined way of life.

Competing against other heavyweights in the three-row luxury SUV class such as the BMW X7 and Lincoln Navigator, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 and its features have to put up a good fight, and optional upgrades are one way of doing so. The available third-row seat may not accommodate 6-footers, but there's room to breathe, cupholders, and USB ports. At night the illuminated cabin brings a different kind of energy, and straight shots on deserted roads are exciting with 483 horsepower and Sport+ mode engaged. And why bother to pay for a therapist? The GLS 580 offers you a voice assistant that is always there to listen, and 10-minute relaxation programs for your physical well-being.

Following our test drive and ample quality time in a well-appointed Mercedes-Benz GLS 580, these are among the tech and interior features we like the most, and the majority of them do in fact come standard.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Customizable Digital Instrument Cluster

With four selectable designs, a variety of layout options, animated menus, and touch controls that make scrolling a breeze, the MBUX instrument cluster is one to mimic. The illustrations, vehicle-information readouts, and multi-function gauges are outstanding and provide plenty of data. Instrument-gauge designs include Classic, Sport, Progressive, and Understated, which was our preferred style.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Touchpad Controller

Like an iPhone, the touchpad controller keeps getting better. In the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580, the large touchpad, designed to accommodate all hand sizes, functions as a smartphone, and it's easy to use. It's accuracy and functionality help to point you in the right direction to adjust settings and to activate features quickly.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: MBUX Interior Assistant

Reaching for a snack in your bag that is riding shotgun during night drives can be challenging, but it doesn't have to be. There is an overhead 3D camera in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 that works with the MBUX system which can respond to your hand and arm movements for ease of access. To make adjustments in the cabin, point at the touchscreen or reach for the console touchpad, and the infotainment will display menus to change your settings. We tested the map-light function, and the ease of activating the light made it a breeze to find the Cheez-Its hiding on the passenger seat.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Nine USB-C Ports

You won't have to break up a fight over who gets to recharge their iPad, Nintendo Switch, or Android phone, because there are a total of nine USB-C charging ports in the GLS 580. Hooray!

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Energizing Package Plus

Having a stressful day, or just need some alone time to clear your mind? The Energizing Package Plus can take care of that in 10 minutes. The Energizing Comfort feature combines music, graphics, ambient lighting, and climate to help you unwind. Your choice of programs includes Refresh, Vitality, and Enjoyment. This feature also coordinates with the seat-massaging function and cabin-fragrance system for a real VIP experience; at $550, it is worth every dollar.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Natural Grain Wood Trim

For a modest $160 you can upgrade the interior's trim to natural-grain wood in either Grey Oak or Brown Walnut finish, which has a soothing texture and looks fabulous.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: LED Ambient Lighting

Having 64 color choices is like being a kid again and trying to decide which Crayola to use to color the sky; that is part of what makes ambient-lighting fun. For added convenience, there are multiple programs with default colors so you don't overthink the tones that best fit your mood.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Dashboard Climate Vents

For all the people out there who criticize Mercedes-Benz over the dummy vent on the dashboard, calm down: Mercedes installed four centrally located climate vents that do the job.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Driving Themes

The Themes advanced feature is a bit of a hidden gem in the MBUX infotainment system, and it offers several driving programs for your enjoyment. This feature customizes the ambient lighting, instrument design, infotainment display, and driving mode. On the menu are Adventure, Trip, Experience, Efficiency, Lounge, Standard, and Mercedes. If none of those suit your style, you can create a custom profile.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 Features: Cooled and Heated Cupholders

It's neat to have cupholders that can keep your drink cold on a sweltering summer day, and the Mercedes-Benz cooled-and-heated cupholders get bonus points for legit keeping an iced coffee cold.