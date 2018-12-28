We last saw the Mercedes-Benz GLB-class winter testing in January, and now our spy photographers have captured the upcoming crossover in the snow once again—this time with less camouflage. Spotted at a fuel stop in Sweden, the GLB’s headlights and grille don’t look quite ready for production yet, but the photos give us a better idea of what we could expect.

The Mercedes GLB prototype appears to be more upright than the GLA or even the GLC, particularly at the rear, although the camo could be hiding faster rear glass. Photos of the cabin reveal a setup very similar to that of the A-class, a car with which the GLB shares Mercedes’ MFB2 architecture. It features a single panel with two displays, one for the instrument cluster one for infotainment functions. The GLB is likely to also offer Mercedes’ new MBUX system, which integrates with the infotainment and other vehicle systems to provide natural voice recognition à la Siri or Google Assistant. We had a chance to use it during our first drive of the A220 sedan, and while it impresses in some areas, hopefully the GLB brings along some refinements.

Likewise, the GLB-class is expected to share its 2.0-liter turbocharged four and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with the A-class. In the sedan, the engine makes 188 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. We expect a reveal of the GLB at an auto show in the spring before it goes on sale here probably in the fourth quarter of 2019. For a closer look at the Mercedes-Benz GLB-class, check out the gallery below.

Photo Source: CarPix