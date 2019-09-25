The latest addition to Mercedes-Benz's SUV lineup now has a price tag, and it's looking like it has the potential to become the brand's new volume model. Slotting between the subcompact GLA-class and rear-drive-based GLC-class, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250's price starts at $37,595 for a front-drive model. Opting for all-wheel drive brings the SUV's price up to $39,595. In addition to all-wheel drive, that price gets you the Off-Road Engineering package as standard, which recalibrates the anti-lock brakes and the engine's power delivery to better accommodate adventures off the beaten path.

Underpinned by a stretched and widened version of the MFA2 platform, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 shares its underpinnings with the new A220 and second-generation CLA250. The 2020 GLB250 uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. A new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only gearbox available. A more-powerful GLB35 AMG is set to follow the 250 a year later, and it will pack 302 horses and 295 lb-ft. (We also expect a GLB45, too, with as much as 416 horsepower.)

See all 30 photos See all 30 photos

Standard features on the base 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 include LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and two 7.0-inch screens for the MBUX infotainment system. Seating for up to seven passengers is available with the split-folding third row. Optional features include larger 10.3-inch displays, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, keyless start, a full suite of driver assistance tech, a Burmester surround-sound system, adaptive dampers, heated and ventilated front seats, and a head-up display. You can also option the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 with cosmetic tweaks including the AMG Line and Night packages.

The 2020 GLB250 goes on sale before the end of the year. With the way it's priced, expect it to compete against a wide variety of vehicles including the BMW X1 (which starts at $36,195), Land Rover Discovery Sport ($38,795), and Volvo XC40 ($34,695). To a certain extent, the Mercedes-Benz GLB250's price could also attract consumers in the market for a loaded mainstream compact SUV such as a Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Honda CR-V, or Mazda CX-5.

See all 30 photos See all 30 photos