Mercedes used the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show to introduce its updated 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe and convertible, and the lineup now incorporates a GT R Pro variant spun from the All-Stars-winning R. Mercedes says the Pro is the closest AMG customers can get to buying a street-legal Mercedes-AMG racing car.

All iterations get styling updates designed to give the two-door GT a closer resemblance to the upcoming four-door GT, with particular emphasis placed on the lighting elements, rear bumper, and wheels. The bright Magno Blue paint, which made its debut on the four-door, will be offered on the two-door as well, along with a new silver pearl and black two-tone leather combination.

Inside, a new flat-bottom AMG steering wheel vies for the limelight with full-color switchgear on the center console to control the GT’s performance functions. The analog gauges have been replaced by a 12.3-inch screen housed in the same rounded binnacles, and its AMG-specific displays can be customized using touch-sensitive thumb nubs on the steering wheel. Meanwhile, a 10.3-inch center screen now handles infotainment functions.

Functional improvements start with the new AMG DYNAMICS system, which layers subprograms onto the existing dynamic modes. The four new programs—Basic, Advanced, Pro, and Master, the latter available only in AMG GT C and GT R models—use data from the GT’s existing sensors to imperceptibly act on the suspension, steering, and other elements for a more natural-feeling and less intrusive driving experience, with the Master mode intended for track use.

The powertrains carry over unchanged. All AMG GT models feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that delivers 469 horsepower in the basic GT, 550 horses in the GT C, and 577 horsepower in the GT R. Mercedes claims zero-to-60-mph times of 3.9 seconds for the GT, 3.6 for the C and 3.5 for the R. Top speeds range from 189 to 198 mph

The bad-ass new GT R Pro model gets dark gray racing stripes that are swapped for bright green on cars finished in Selenite Gray (they can also be deleted if a buyer chooses). Standard carbon-fiber body addenda work on both form and function, with much of their aerodynamic tuning derived using learnings from Mercedes-AMG’s GT3 and GT4 racers. The Pro gets the same 577-hp powertrain as the regular R, but also incorporates significant dynamic upgrades based on Mercedes’ racing experience.

Suspension upgrades include dampers that can be mechanically adjusted for compression and rebound and also have additional separate compression settings for high- and low-speed damper movement. Both axles are fitted with adjustable torsion bars; the front bar is made of carbon fiber while the rear is steel. The AMG GT R Pro gets wear-resistant and play-free Uniball spherical bearings for the upper and lower rear control arms (the regular GT R has these bearings only on the lower arms). A new carbon-fiber underbody shear panel increases stiffness and decreases weight at the back of the car. Carbon composite brake rotors, optional on the GT R, are standard on the Pro, and the lightweight five-spoke wheels get a unique finish.

The GT, GT C, and GT R will arrive in dealerships in the spring of 2019, with the Pro to follow closer to the end of the year.