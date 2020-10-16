LOS ANGELES—The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is one of the best tickets for drivers who crave performance but who also have to make concessions to practicality. We know the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster are amazing two-seaters, but if indeed you need to haul another set of passengers, jump over to the Mercedes GT 4-Door Coupe—a fierce four-seater with a deep hatchback cargo bay that's now available in four flavors. Choices range from the GT 43 (362 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque) to the GT 53 (429 hp, 384 lb-ft), GT 63 (577 hp, 590 lb-ft) to the top-dog 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S tested here, and which packs 630 horses under its hood.

Few four-door super sports cars will thrill you like the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. Its steering is precise, its suspension is super stiff, and it can devour asphalt like a kid in a candy shop—but you might want to watch your intake if you want to keep your license and keep on enjoying the AMG performance bucket seats. The 2019 Automobile All-Stars contender is a big, brash beast that feels as wide as Wilshire Blvd. as you fly around town. It may not be as roomy as an E-Class or as pampered as an S-Class but it feels just right.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Magic

There are many notable things about the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, with dozens of fine touches to discover and delight throughout its cabin. From handy reading lamps and extra coat hooks in the back to a pen holder and air-freshener machine tucked neatly away in the glovebox to its sporty AMG carbon-ceramic brakes, it's a car lover's dream. Speaking of the brakes, the massive, gold-painted AMG calipers at all four wheels look fantastic.

The car is packed with plenty of tech goodies, too, but you'll have to wait until 2021 if you want one with Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment. Still, our test car was smart enough to detect a recent and nearby 4.5-magnitude earthquake, and I awoke the next morning to find "A collision has been detected" message on the touchscreen asking if I needed roadside assistance. It's damn impressive, and a little creepy, too. Here are seven other cool things about the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S super sedan.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Premium Powertrain

Under the beefy hood is a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter AMG V-8 that makes 630 hp and 664 lb-ft. The V-8 is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive. Bonus: this engine is handcrafted and signed by Tom Oroszi, one of AMG's master builders in Affalterbach, Germany. It is the marque's seal of quality and reflects its one-man, one-engine philosophy. The hand-assembled eight-cylinder M178 engine is made up of about 600 parts.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Exhilarating Race and Drift Modes

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has several modes: Comfort, Individual, Sport, Sport+, and Race for tracking this bad boy. Our tester rolled on optional 21-inch, AMG twin five-spoke wheels in flat black ($3,200) shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber ($600). If you can afford to shred those meats (and you probably can if you can afford the car's overall sticker price), there's a drift mode to send all the horses and torque to the rear wheels. Wicked fun.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Angry AMG Performance-Exhaust System

The booming Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System with 25 speakers and a 1,450-watt amplifier is great, but there is something sweet about the sound of an angry AMG performance exhaust. Internal tailpipe flaps allow the driver to control sound in the various modes with a push of a steering-wheel button, or by using the AMG Dynamic Select options. Bring on the noise or turn it down whenever or wherever you rock and roll.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Rad Rear Spoiler

The all-wheel-drive GT 63 S wears a very tasteful rear spoiler, and our test car had a fixed one that's part of the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package II ($4,000); the package also includes side-view mirror housings in the lightweight material. However, the one you want to get is the Multistage Active Rear Spoiler that deploys in half a dozen angles and heights, depending on your speed. Mostly it rests flush on the trunk lid at speeds less than 50 mph, but in Sport+ mode and at speeds exceeding 112 mph, it can rise up to 7.2 inches in order to provide 176 pounds of downforce at 186 mph. There is also a manual switch to adjust the spoiler if you want to impress the Cars & Coffee crowd.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Interior with AMG Performance Seats

The cabin of our 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S test car, in optional Red Pepper and Black Nappa leather ($2,160), is stunning and the polar opposite of its buttoned-down exterior shade in Graphite Metallic Gray ($720). The astounding AMG Performance seats ($700) would look right at home in a design museum or a spaceship, and they are surprisingly comfortable as they hold you in place with tall side bolsters to battle g-force. The contoured seats sport integrated head restraints, and the backrest is power-adjustable as well. One pet peeve: The passenger seatbelt rattles when not in use, unless you click it locked for an imaginary co-pilot.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Integrated AMG Performance Steering Wheel

The optional three-spoke, Dinamica and carbon-fiber AMG Performance steering wheel is perfect. It sports a flat bottom, aluminum shift paddles, and a 12-o'clock "Donohue stripe" marking. The heated steering wheel's touch-control buttons are easy to find, and you can use a finger to swipe-access the infotainment system without removing your hands from the wheel. Additionally, there are new AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons to control drive modes, exhaust settings, and more.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Stellar Carbon-Fiber Roof Panel

This is a tough one for me since I also love the optional Panorama roof ($2,100), but the carbon-fiber roof ($3,000) is a must-have for performance fans. The carbon-fiber roof looks sensational and is a perfect cap to the AMG Carbon Fiber package ($2,850) of goodies found all over the furious four-door.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Highlights

630 horsepower

664 lb-ft of torque

Sharp handling

0-60 mph: 3.1 sec

Top speed: 195 mph

Excellent seats and interior

