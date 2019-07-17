The middle class has arrived—the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 SUV and GLC 43 Coupe, that is, and they slot between the beefier GLC63 and the base GLC300 in the lineup. The GLC43s get a decent power boost, as their twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine gets larger turbochargers and now cranks out 385 horsepower (23 more horses than the last version) to go with the same 385 lb-ft of torque.

The tweaked V-6 is still mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel biased all-wheel drive. Mercedes claims that both versions can sprint from zero-to-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 130 mph if you roll on standard 20-inch wheels or 155 mph if you opt for the 21s shod with sticky, summertime rubber.

Looks wise, it gets a nifty new AMG-specific grille, LED headlights, front bumper, and round twin-tailpipes around back. Inside receives the latest MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Standard goodies for the mid-size SUV and coupe include an AMG steering wheel in Nappa leather, sport seats, black MB-Tex/Dinamica upholstery with red stitching, and trim bits in aluminum.

If you like what you see, the 2020 GLC43 starts at $60,495 and goes on sale this fall.