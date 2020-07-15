We here at Automobile have spent a lot of time in the new Mercedes-Benz G-wagen, and we like it, a lot—so much so that we gave the G550 one of our coveted All-Stars awards. The AMG-wagen is the G550, just turned up a few notches, meaning it's mostly even better than the standard G550. But this isn't another 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 drive extolling the (by now obvious) virtues of this amazing mountaineer-in-a-business suit.

Instead, it's a look at the 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 in a totally different light—or the absence of most of it, at any rate. These are some of the sights you don't normally see in the official photos, or even in the sort of photos we here at Automobile or our sister brands in the broader Motor Trend Group typically publish. True, the photos here are grainy, poorly focused, and only nominally framed, but not even this amateur photographer can dull the allure of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63's cabin at night.

Far from a dull, boxy void, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63's nighttime atmosphere can be just about anything you choose, with a palette of 48 lighting colors to choose from. With such a broad array of potential colors, not all will suit every interior material and color combination, so perhaps keep your desired lighting scheme in mind if you decide to configure your own personal ultimate G-wagen interior.

Take a few minutes to appreciate the textures, lines, and surfaces of the G-wagen's cabin details, from the IWC clock to the seat-adjustment controls, the quilted leather to the LED glow. If you're not a fan of the new G-wagen already (what's wrong with you?!), you just might become one.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 Quick Facts

Engine: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8

Output: 577 horsepower, 627 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph: 4.5 seconds

Ambient lighting: 48 colors

Key feature: Good at almost everything

