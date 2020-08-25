LA PUENTE, California—It's Sunday morning and there's already a long line snaking outside of The Donut Hole. The establishment is a famous SoCal bakery established in 1968 and located inside two super-sized chocolate donuts where foodies can order tasty treats without getting out of their cars. Today, I am test driving the 2020 Mazda 6 Signature, so I figured why not roll it through some of the most interesting drive-thru establishments around town.

2020 Mazda 6 Signature Test Drive: Price

The 2020 Mazda 6 is relatively unchanged since its 2018 refresh, and this one receives Signature badging and a plusher interior for 2020. Our top-of-the-line tester sports a serious Machine Gray Metallic paint job ($300) and a white Parchment Nappa leather interior; it looks all business. Other options include a carpeted cargo mat ($100) that brings our MSRP to $36,300. Overall, the sporty midsize sedan is the perfect machine for waiting inside prior to the hot donuts' arrival.

2020 Mazda 6 Signature Test Drive: Engine

Under the hood, a relatively quiet Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbo-four serves up 250 horsepower (227 hp with regular unleaded) and 310 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a trusty six-speed automatic transmission, and the combination offers an eager front-wheel drive experience, especially in Sport mode. Mazda's torque-managing G-vectoring control is present, too, and enthusiastic drivers get the most out of the entire package if they really work the shifter paddles. Oh, and the car doesn't have start/stop tech at all, which is a huge plus for anyone who finds such systems more annoying than useful. The four-door still manages to get around 26 mpg combined (city/highway), thanks to its cylinder deactivation wizardry.

Recent reports confirm a new platform and an inline-six with Mazda's Skyactiv-X compression technology are in the works for 2022. The engine will reside longitudinally in the engine bay, and some rumors say rear-wheel drive is coming. Also, the new platform will get i-Activ all-wheel drive, as well as a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Mazda 6 Signature Test Drive: Details and Interior

Standard goodies for the 2020 Mazda 6 Signature sedan model include 19-inch wheels with all-season rubber, a tasteful rear lip spoiler, and a modest power moonroof. Inside, the white leather-trimmed sport seats are comfy, heated, and ventilated. The lucky driver gets an eight-way power seat with lumbar support; the front passenger gets a six-way chair. There's an 8.0-inch touchscreen that works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but I relied on the easy-to-access steering-wheel controls as well as the console control knob. Safety tech includes lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring, smart brake support, and more.

The 2020 Mazda 6 is an excellent choice; you get a lot for the price, but you may want to also consider a Honda Accord that is available with a six-speed manual transmission, or even a Toyota Camry TRD if you are in the market for a sportier sedan. Well, at least until that 2022 Mazda 6 model rolls in with a straight-six.

2020 Mazda 6 Signature Quick Facts

250 horsepower

310 lb-ft of torque

6-speed automatic

3,305-lb curb weight

$36,620 MSRP, including destination fee

