This edition of Pro Racer's Take steps outside of our usual wheelhouse of super performance cars and the more common models we test that are still usually aimed squarely at enthusiasts. We've been big fans of the latest Mazda 3 ever since our first experiences behind its wheel, but our 2020 Mazda 3 track test might still seem an odd exercise. But sometimes it's just as much fun, in its own way, to see what a reliable favorite can do as it is to push the latest supercar to limits everyone knows will by sky-high before the car in question ever turns a wheel.

For those who haven't paid attention, the Mazda 3 has been a solid, affordable, fun-to-drive car for years, and the latest generation has surprised the Automobile staff more than once. And earlier this year, we validated Mazda's work on the car by awarding it Automobile All-Stars honors. A brief recap of our editors' thoughts about the car:

"What the Mazda 3 has working against it in this star-studded All-Stars crowd—economy and potential anonymity—it makes up for with honest-to-goodness excellence."

"Feels like a big Miata hatchback. Good manual gear throws, well-controlled body motions, and tight handling. The fact you can buy this much quality, fun, and practicality for less than the average cost of a new car in the U.S. today is a big win."

"Pure fun. On the track, I can rotate and point it anywhere. It stays on-line over bumpy pavement."

"Add a turbo, and this new compact would have me doing handstands." (We're in luck, sort of, as it seems a Mazda 3 turbo is on the way for the 2021 model year. Sadly, however, it won't be available with a manual transmission, or necessarily positioned as a pure performance version.)

"I love the design, both inside and out."

"The clean, simple interior is classy and would be right at home in an Alfa Romeo."

"Surprisingly quiet for its size and price segment."

"Why would you buy a Mercedes A-Class (another Automobile All-Stars contender) when you could drive this for, oh, $10,000 less?"