The 2020 Lotus Evora GT Is Here to Thrill with 416 HP

After debuting the insane 1,972-hp electric Evija hypercar, Lotus is now showing off a sports car customers in the U.S. actually have the chance to own soon. The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is headed to North America with 416 horsepower and a claimed zero-to-60 time of 3.8 seconds.

The model replaces the Evora 400 and Evora Sport 410, packing a more potent version of the familiar 3.5-liter supercharged V-6. It boasts 16 more horses than the Evora 400 and six more than the Evora Sport 410, plus additional downforce. With the help of a front lip beneath the grille and exit ducts above the wheel arches, the model offers 141 pounds of downforce (at an unspecified speed), double that of the Evora 400.

Carbon composite used for the rear bumper, rear wheel ducts, sill covers, and other parts of the car help shed precious weight. An optional Carbon Pack adds carbon fiber on the roof panel, one-piece vented engine cover with integrated spoiler, and other components. Lotus also offers an optional titanium exhaust. When equipped with all the lightweight options, the Evora GT is 71 pounds svelter than the Evora 400. The Evora GT, fitted standard with Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers, sits on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Lotus is offering the Evora GT in two-seat and 2+2 configurations. The model comes standard with a six-speed manual, but buyers can pay $2,700 for a six-speed automatic. Models equipped with the manual have 317 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 188 mph, and those with the automatic offer 332 lb-ft and a 174-mph top speed. The automatic also adds 0.1 second to the manual’s zero-to-60 time, so figure it good for 3.9 seconds. Four drive modes alter throttle response and/or traction control: Drive, Sport, Race, and Off.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find a sea of Alcantara, leather, and carbon fiber. At the center of the dash sits a 7.0-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is now available for order in the U.S. and Canada starting just under $100,000. That’s not an outrageous price for a mid-engine sports car from a legendary British marque, but we wonder how many customers the Evora GT will woo when the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette with 495 horsepower and the same drivetrain layout is promised to start at less than $60,000, albeit likely before destination fees.