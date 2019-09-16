2020 Lincoln New Cars and SUVs: What You Need to Know

What would Matthew McConaughey say about the 2020 Corsair if Lincoln paid him to talk in those television commercials? Perhaps, “Lincoln Corsair looks like a winner,” as it replaces everything about the MKC compact SUV, including the confusing name, even if the new moniker recalls for old-timers an Edsel model. First impression is Lincoln’s all-new luxury compact SUV ought to vanquish the memory of that first Corsair for good. Its Coke-bottle profile and sharp beltline crease de-emphasizes SUV height. Lincoln replaced the waterfall grille on the last face-lift of the MKC, and the new chrome rectangle design appears again on the Corsair. Lincoln clearly has moved on from ’40s retro to Mad Men mid-century-inspired design. Just check out another new-for-2020 entry in the Lincoln Aviator, a full driving review of which you can read right here.

That aesthetic carries forth to the Corsair’s interior, with an emphasis on horizontal lines, rich textures, and Cadillac-beating fit and finish. Three new top trim themes recall the more colorful interiors of late ’50s/early ’60s American cars. There’s Beyond Blue, a vivid blue and white combo; Cashew, a rich tan and black; and Medium Slate, a soft gray and ebony. Lincoln’s 25 alert chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra are standard, but 24-way Perfect Position seats are optional.

Lincoln is fully out of the sport sedan business, emphasizing instead “that sensation of gliding over the road.” The standard engine is a (targeted) 250-horsepower turbo I-4, available with front- or all-wheel drive, and an optional 2.3-liter turbo-four (don’t call it “EcoBoost”) is target-rated at 280 horsepower, with all-wheel drive only. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic.

For 2020, Lincoln’s massive Navigator also gets some updates, including a new Monochromatic package and additional standard features. Read about that one right here.

Just 80 examples of Lincoln’s Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Edition began delivery this summer as 2019 models. The suicide-door sedan comes with a 6.0-inch wheelbase stretch and stowable tray tables with tablet holders and wireless charging in its pass-through rear-seat console. An unspecified limited number of 2020 Coach Edition models will be available through Black Label Lincoln dealers, with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6, all-wheel drive, Active Noise Control, and Revel Ultima hi-fis, but not with the 2019’s special numbered plaques. A replacement sedan based on the new Aviator’s rear-drive architecture has been canceled, though if Lincoln can carry over its Continental Coach Edition for one more model year, it would coincide with another anniversary, of the suicide-door ’61 Continental.

On Sale: Corsair: Late 2019; Continental Coach Door: Now

Base Price: Corsair: $36,940; Continental Coach Door: $110,000 (est)