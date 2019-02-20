2020 Lincoln Corsair: Here’s What We Know

It’s refreshing to see Lincoln finally getting the love and resources it deserves. Sure, they might not be getting poured into the Panther-platform Town Car some people inexplicably still want, but the storied American luxury brand is putting out some seriously compelling products, particularly if you’re in the market for an SUV.

Case in point: Just a couple of months after the debut of the promising 2020 Aviator at last year’s Los Angeles auto show comes this glimpse of the forthcoming Lincoln Corsair in light camouflage. This is the smallest SUV in Lincoln’s lineup, and serves as the replacement for the aging MKC.

Much like the rest of its stablemates, it looks like the Corsair plucks its nose from the Continental. From the side and rear, it looks not dissimilar from the larger Aviator, packing the same semi-swoopy profile and wheel design, albeit applied to the front-wheel-drive-based platform that will also serve under the next Escape. (The Aviator uses a rear-drive architecture.) Inside, expect a scaled-down version of the midcentury-modern-meets-contemporary-tech aesthetic that defines the cabins of the Navigator, Aviator, and Nautilus. An extra-luxurious Black Label trim should be on the docket, as well. Powertrains are still a mystery, but the Lincoln is likely to retain the MKC’s 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder as the base option, putting out roughly 237 horsepower.

A 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine should return as the optional upgrade, albeit with 275 horses this time, a 10-hp reduction from the MKC’s 2.3. The Corsair will add another choice above that, though, in the form of a plug-in-hybrid powertrain utilizing a 2.5-liter four-banger and electric motors for propulsion.

We’re still not sure on when we’ll see the Corsair sans camo, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Lincoln rolls it out at the upcoming New York auto show in April.