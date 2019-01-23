Here’s How Much the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Will Cost

Lincoln has released pricing information for its new 2020 Lincoln Aviator midsize SUV, with the range running from $52,195 to more than $90,000 when fully loaded.

Standard features on the base model include a 10.0-inch touchscreen, exterior and interior welcome lighting, heated front seats, a 10-speaker audio system, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Also standard is Lincoln Co-Pilot360, which includes blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, and a rearview camera. The standard engine is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine with 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.

The starting price is pretty competitive, especially for the power you receive. It’s less expensive than the base 2019 Audi Q7, which starts at $54,545 with a four-cylinder engine instead of its optional V-6. With the 329-hp six-cylinder, the Q7 begins at $60,945. Meanwhile, the 2019 Volvo XC90 starts at $57,295 when paired with the upgraded 316-hp four-cylinder engine.

The Reserve trim adds a significant number of upgrades over the base Aviator. Priced from $57,285, it features a 360-degree camera, quad-zone climate control, ambient lighting with illuminated front scuff plates, a hands-free liftgate, and a Revel audio system with 14 speakers. Black Label models up the ante with a 28-speaker Revel sound system, a panoramic sunroof with power shade, a head-up display, 30-way adjustable front seats with ventilation, and a choice of special interior colors and materials. Buyers also get 22-inch wheels and special Black Label services including complimentary car washes, remote service pickup and delivery, annual detailing, and more. All these perks come with a hefty price premium of $78,790.

A plug-in-hybrid option pairs the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 to an electric motor for 450 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. Plug-ins start at $69,895 with the exclusively electrified Grand Touring trim. These models include unique grille and exterior accents and standard all-wheel drive. The Black Label Grand Touring benefits from a standard handling package that includes “Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview,” which uses a camera to detect road imperfections and pre-adjust the suspension accordingly. This is the most expensive Aviator available, starting at $88,895 but surpassing $90,000 with all the boxes checked.

The base and Reserve trims go on sale early this summer. The Black Label, Grand Touring, and Black Label Grand Touring arrive in late summer, although Lincoln will accept pre-orders on these models starting in the spring. If you want to build your own, check out the official 2020 Lincoln Aviator configurator.