The Aviator is back—the all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator was unveiled at private event prior to its reveal at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Lincoln’s midsize three-row luxury SUV returns after a brief run from 2002 to 2005 and now slots between the smaller Nautilus and super-sized Navigator. It shares its platform with the next-generation Ford Explorer and is available with all-wheel drive and a choice of gas or a hybrid powertrain.

“Aviator represents the very best of our brand DNA and signals the direction for Lincoln vehicles going forward,” said Joy Falotico, Lincoln president at the offsite reveal. “It offers elegance, effortless performance and unparalleled comfort—a true representation of Lincoln’s vision for the future.”

By now you may have already heard that the latest Lincoln features symphonic chimes that alert occupants when the door is ajar, headlights are left on, or the fuel is low. It’s a nice touch but not nearly as impressive as the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring trim that also rolled out.

The new GT packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine with some electrified hybrid wizardry. It delivers 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. Yes, you read that figure correctly.

A standard Aviator makes do with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine that offers 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The V-6 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

According to Lincoln, the new suspension system automatically lowers itself to “greet” the driver and features Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that can detect potholes or uneven pavement and make suspension adjustments to keep the ride nice and smooth.

Additionally it features Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus that adds Traffic Jam Assist, Evasive Steer Assist, Reverse Brake Assist, and Active Park Assist Plus to help with all those pesky parallel parking chores.

Techies can also use their phone via an app to open and start the Aviator instead of using the fob. But if your phone or fob is out of power or lost, you can punch in an access code on the keypad to enter and start the Aviator.

For the L.A. show, the Aviator wears a coat of exclusive iridescent Flight Blue paint with a high-gloss black grille and chrome accents.

Also, a new Black Label theme called Flight takes a bow. It rocks a Luggage Tan and Ebony interior and looks great. You can distinguish it from a standard Aviator by its reverse lattice mesh grille up front.

The Lincoln Black Label Aviator Grand Touring model wears a grille with Lincoln stars embedded within the quadrants in a chrome finish and the Aviator Grand Touring gets a grille with embedded stars.

Inside, the new Lincoln is packed with a 12.3-inch standard LCD instrument cluster with five signature settings—Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery, and Deep Conditions—which all sounds a bit like something “Austin Powers” might say.

Aviator Grand Touring also gets Pure EV and Preserve EV, which allows the driver store the vehicle’s electric energy to be used when it is needed. If you want to get ludicrous, the Excite mode maximizes performance and is the likely the best way to go.

The second-row seats recline and slide forward for third row access, which after sitting in it is definitely more kid friendly than adult. Other tony goodies available include 30-way adjustable seats with massage functions for the driver and front passenger and a banging Revel Ultima 3D Audio System with 28 speakers—several of which are located above your head in the roof liner.

Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time and the Aviator is expected to go on sale early next year.