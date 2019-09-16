The 2020 Lexus RX Gets Higher Price to Go with New Tech

Lexus has made some significant changes to its popular midsize SUV for the new model year. Along with an updated exterior design, a stiffer suspension, and more standard safety equipment, the 2020 Lexus RX350 gets some much-needed infotainment updates. It also comes with a higher price tag of $45,175.

The Lexus RX’s price is on par with the base 2020 Acura MDX, priced from $45,395. And it’s up just $330 from last year’s RX. Substituting front-wheel drive for all-wheel drive brings the price up to $46,575. The F Sport, which gets sportier dampers and a Sport+ drive mode, starts at $48,975 with front-wheel drive and $50,375 with all-wheel drive. The top-of-the-line F Sport Performance package adds an active variable suspension like that on the LC, cold air intake, electric power steering, and active sound control—all for a starting price of $51,375. The three-row RX350L is priced from $48,325, or $49,725 with all-wheel drive.

For 2020, the RX finally offers Android Auto. New touchscreens are available; an 8.0-inch touchscreen is standard and a 12.3-inch unit is optional. Lexus also installs two additional USB ports on the 2020 RX for a total of six. Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 is now standard equipment, adding low-light pedestrian detection and daytime cyclist detection. The safety suite also brings road-sign assist and lane-tracing assist, which detects road markings and helps center the RX when adaptive cruise control is on.

Read More

Lexus LC Review: Rolling Art That Drives Like It

We Get a Quick Download on Lexus’s Future

BMW X5 Review: Power and Prestige

Power still comes from a 3.5-liter V-6 making 295 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. Although engine output remains the same, Lexus promises a smoother ride on the RX with retuned shocks and improved dampers. If it’s the 308-hp hybrid powertrain you’re looking for, the RX450h goes for $47,775 and up.

Production has already begun, so the 2020 Lexus RX and RXL will arrive in dealerships soon.

This story originally appeared on MotorTrend.