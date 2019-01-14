F yeah! For 2020, Lexus has taken its RC F hot rod and given it more muscle and taken out a few pounds, but most credit for the new car’s claimed zero-to-60-mph time of 4.2 seconds—0.2 second quicker than before—can probably be given to the newly standard launch-control program. The RC F’s 5.0-liter V-8 now delivers 472 horsepower (up 5) and 395 lb-ft of torque (up 6). The sweet sounding V-8 is still mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

To help pull some unspecified amount of weight from what is frankly a pretty heavy beast, Lexus engineers adopted a smaller air-conditioning compressor and shorter intake manifold, and also swapped the solid rear half-shafts for hollow ones. In addition, the toe-control and upper suspension brackets are now made out of aluminum. The latest RC F also receives stiffer steering-rack and rear-suspension bushings, as well as Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber that’s intended to reduce understeer and improve lateral grip.

The 2020 updates include refreshed visuals, too, with a lower lip now spanning the bottom of the spindle grille; revised, stacked LED headlights installed up front; and new taillights and a reshaped bumper out back.

We put almost 1,000 miles on a 2017 RC F and found it to be a “muscle car with aplomb, eagerly gobbling up huge stretches of freeway with plenty of grunt to spare,” so we’re definitely looking forward to driving the latest version. Lexus also rolled out a new RC F Track Edition alongside the revised regular car. Both versions of the new RC F go into production this summer, with pricing to be announced later in the year.