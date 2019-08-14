Lexus is bringing back the LC 500 Inspiration Series, and once again, it will be a very limited edition model. Last year it was yellow, and this year, it receives a more subtle Nori Green paint job. Complementing the green exterior of the 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series is a set of 21-inch wheels in a two-tone scheme.

Open the doors, and you’ll see a tasteful tan and black interior. The seats are trimmed in tan aniline leather, and black leather trim adorns the steering wheel, center console, doors, and dash. Alcantara accents can also be found on the door panels.

Lexus made no mechanical changes to the coupe, so it packs the same 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 as other LC 500 models. The engine makes 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the coupe to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, according to MotorTrend tests. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

The 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series goes on sale this fall, and only 100 copies will be made for the U.S. Pricing has yet to be announced, but it should be close to last year’s model that went for $107,235.

Fittingly, the coupe will make its first appearance at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Friday, August 16. Check out our Monterey Car Week coverage here.