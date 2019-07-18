Lexus GXOR Concept is Made for Roads Less Traveled

The close ties between the Lexus GX and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado are well known among four-wheeling enthusiasts, which is why it’s not uncommon or surprising to see a Lexus badge in your rearview mirror on the trails. But while you might see plenty of first-gen GXs rocking light bars and knobby tires, it’s pretty rare to see a brand new GX fully kitted out with off-road gear. To remind folks that the GX you can buy today is capable of way more than mall-crawling, Lexus built the GXOR (GX Off-Road) concept.

Lexus started with a 2019 GX 460, not the mildly refreshed 2020 model. But since the drivetrain is unchanged in the new model, it packs the same 4.6-liter V-8 that makes 301 hp and 329 lb-ft of torque. That’s routed through a six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system with low range.

From there, Lexus added an Icon suspension with remote-reservoir shocks and billet control arms with delta joints. Meanwhile, General Grabber X3 tires in size 275/70 wrap around factory F Sport wheels. Up front, the GX gets a custom “stealth” metal bumper that mounts flush with the spindle grille and features a hidden Warn winch. Rounding out the build are a roof rack, snorkel, 50-inch LED light bar, and an off-road trailer from Patriot Campers.

Read More

2020 Navigator Gets All Monochrome-y with New Option

The Escalade Gets . . . a Sport Edition?

Review: New Mercedes GLS Is Larger and in Charger

The Lexus GXOR concept will debut at the FJ Summit in Ouray, Colorado, this weekend.