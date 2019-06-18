Yes, Lexus Still Makes the GX SUV

Having last been redesigned for model year 2010, the current-generation Lexus GX is quite an old vehicle. And it continues this way into the 2020 model year, although the three-row SUV gets a few key updates.

First up are the design changes. The 2020 Lexus GX460 dons an updated version of the brand’s signature spindle grille, filled with a new 3-D pattern. Complementing the bolder mouth are new triple-beam LED headlights. Inside the cabin, Premium and Luxury models receive new Gray Sapele wood with aluminum trim. A new interior color theme available in the lineup is Rioja Red with a black headliner. On the tech front, there are now a total of four USB ports.

Luxury models are available with a new Off-Road package, which includes crawl control, a transmission cooler, a fuel-tank protector, and a terrain-select feature, which offers different driving modes for different surfaces, including loose rocks, mud and sand, and moguls. Also included are the Multi-Terrain and Panoramic View monitors, which will prove handy while navigating off-road obstacles. These monitors provide a view of the front, rear, sides, and underneath the vehicle on the navigation screen.

Lexus Safety System+ is now standard on all versions of the GX. This package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, intelligent high beams, and high-speed adaptive cruise control. Some of these safety features were previously offered only on top-trim models.

The 2020 Lexus GX460 still has the same engine: a 4.6-liter V-8 making 301 hp and 329 lb-ft of torque. While the model could probably use a more major update than the one described here, the GX boasts strong off-road capability and generally decent road manners given its body-on-frame construction. So keep on keepin’ on, GX.