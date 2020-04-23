The Lexus GS350 Goes Dark With New Black Line Special Edition
Black exterior accents spruce up this aging luxury sedan.
The 2020 Lexus GS is powerful and agile, but you might not assume so by just looking at it. Fortunately, a new special edition gives the sedan a slightly more athletic look.
The Lexus GS Black Line Special Edition receives small but attractive updates to the exterior design. These include a black grille, black mirror caps, and a black rear spoiler. Complementing the black F Sport wheels are orange brake calipers on rear-wheel-drive models. Two exterior paint colors are available: Ultra White and Caviar.
The stealthy sedan builds off the GS350 F Sport, which means it receives a sportier suspension setup relative to the standard GS. Like most GS models, the Black Line Special Edition packs a 3.5-liter V-6 engine making 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations are available on the special model.
Inside the cabin, you'll find additional Black Line-specific sporty cues. Black leather mixes with red accents and stitching throughout the interior. There's also some nice-looking carbon-fiber trim pasted about. Meanwhile, faux-suede lives on the instrument panel, console, and armrest finish. Lexus also throws in a two-piece luggage set designed by Zero Halliburton.
The Black Line Special Edition goes into production this summer, with prices set to be announced at a later date. That said, we don't expect the model to go for any less than the GS350 F Sport, which starts at $53,785.
Rumors have been circling that the GS will be discontinued soon, and we've heard nothing about a replacement for the aging midsize sedan. For the 2020 model year, the former entry-level four-cylinder trim was dropped. For now, Lexus is still offering the model in GS350 and GS F guises, the latter of which pumps out 467 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque from a rowdy V-8 engine.
Read More
How We'd Spec the 2020 Lexus LS500
The Lexus GS F Is Delightfully Anachronistic
These Are Our Favorite Four-Door Sports Cars