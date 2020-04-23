The 2020 Lexus GS is powerful and agile, but you might not assume so by just looking at it. Fortunately, a new special edition gives the sedan a slightly more athletic look.

The Lexus GS Black Line Special Edition receives small but attractive updates to the exterior design. These include a black grille, black mirror caps, and a black rear spoiler. Complementing the black F Sport wheels are orange brake calipers on rear-wheel-drive models. Two exterior paint colors are available: Ultra White and Caviar.

The stealthy sedan builds off the GS350 F Sport, which means it receives a sportier suspension setup relative to the standard GS. Like most GS models, the Black Line Special Edition packs a 3.5-liter V-6 engine making 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations are available on the special model.

Inside the cabin, you'll find additional Black Line-specific sporty cues. Black leather mixes with red accents and stitching throughout the interior. There's also some nice-looking carbon-fiber trim pasted about. Meanwhile, faux-suede lives on the instrument panel, console, and armrest finish. Lexus also throws in a two-piece luggage set designed by Zero Halliburton.

The Black Line Special Edition goes into production this summer, with prices set to be announced at a later date. That said, we don't expect the model to go for any less than the GS350 F Sport, which starts at $53,785.

Rumors have been circling that the GS will be discontinued soon, and we've heard nothing about a replacement for the aging midsize sedan. For the 2020 model year, the former entry-level four-cylinder trim was dropped. For now, Lexus is still offering the model in GS350 and GS F guises, the latter of which pumps out 467 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque from a rowdy V-8 engine.