Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder Debuts with 630 HP and 201-MPH Top Speed

Earlier this year, the Lamborghini Huracán Evo debuted as a refreshed version of the entry-level bull, bringing with it more power and dropping the LP-led suffix that had been in use since the model’s debut. Now, the Italian supercar (and SUV) builder has released the droptop version into the wild. It’s making its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Like the coupe, the Huracán Evo Spyder gets 630 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque from a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10 engine. The new convertible comes in at a dry weight of 3,400 pounds, making it around 265 pounds heavier than the coupe. (That number doesn’t include fluids, but the weight Accordingly, Lamborghini estimates a zero-to-62-mph time of 3.1 seconds, which is slightly behind the coupe’s 2.9-second claim, and the run to 124 mph takes 9.3 seconds in the droptop instead of nine seconds flat. Top speed is more than 201 mph.

Lamborghini says the Evo Spyder boasts five times the downforce as the original Spyder, and, versus that car, the Evo also adopts a revised front bumper and front splitter, enlarged air intakes, and restyled underbody. Drivers can lower the soft top in just 17 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph.

The car used for the initial photos is painted in a new Verde Selvans color available on both the coupe and Spyder, and the delightful paint is complemented by 20-inch “Aesir” rims wrapped with Pirelli P Zero rubber. Inside, you’ll find an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Alcantara and leather on the seats and various panels, and, in a nifty touch, the car’s name on the windshield header. (Okay, that last bit is only sort of inside.)

Lamborghini will start delivering the convertibles this spring. Prices start at $287,400 in the U.S., not including taxes, or about 26 grand more than the coupe.