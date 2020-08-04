LOS ANGELES—Thumb quickly through the owner's manual for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD we're about to take for a test drive, and you'll note more than one literal reference to "the laws of physics." The gist is, while the 602-horsepower mid-engine Italian supercar you've just purchased (or borrowed) is intended to make almost anyone look good, with several built-in nannies to help keep you and your $200,000-plus investment in one piece, nothing is guaranteed.

In other words, Lamborghini probably won't admit it, but it has seen enough examples of its cars in starring roles on wreckedexotics.com to compel it to remind: If you drive like a complete freaking jackass, and/or if you get in over your head and beyond your skillset's upper reaches, don't say we didn't warn you of the consequences.

Good news: With the given caveat that anyone can crash anything at any time, a reasonably experienced driver would have to be out of their mind, pushing the rear-drive 2020 Huracán Evo RWD well beyond their depth of talent, before they'd have reason to worry.

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD: Quick Synopsis

We've previously said many good things about the all-wheel-drive-equipped Huracán lineup, most recently as part of our 2020 Automobile All-Stars competition, when we mostly raved about the "regular" 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo. Compared to that version, the new Huracán Evo RWD ditches the driven front wheels, torque-vectoring handling system, and rear-wheel-steering capability. The spectacular 5.2-liter V-10 engine produces 602 horsepower, 29 fewer horses than the AWD model; likewise, its 413 lb-ft of torque represent a 30 lb-ft reduction.

On the flipside, the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD gets a new, more aggressive front splitter and larger front air intakes, the latter featuring vertically oriented fins within them to better channel airflow. The rear diffuser is updated, as well, and Lamborghini says the Evo RWD makes more aerodynamic downforce than the AWD edition, though it doesn't cite specific downforce figures or the speeds at which they are generated. The deletion of the AWD and other hardware gives the rear-drive model a 72-pound curb-weight advantage, Lamborghini also says.

In terms of basic performance numbers, Lamborghini's official stats say the AWD Huracán—thanks to its better launch traction and extra oomph from the engine—delivers a 0.4-second advantage in the 0-62-mph run, 2.9 seconds versus 3.4; both cars carry a claimed 202-mph top speed.

Also, we're not sure how many Lamborghini owners or potential buyers are penny savers, but if it matters to even one of them, the Evo RWD checks in with a starting price of $214,366, making it about $53,000 less expensive, before options, than its technologically more-endowed sibling.

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD: The Driver's Choice?

There is a longstanding tendency in automotive enthusiast circles and media to immediately, in an almost instinctively cliché-prone reaction, dub a de-contented, de-technified version of a performance car as the better driver's car of any given model. There is some solid reasoning behind the notion, but given our firsthand on-road and on-track experience with some of the world's best, most teched-out supercars—and the adrenaline overdose, grins, outright laughter, and lifetime memories they inspire—you realize there isn't such a black-and-white formula for driver satisfaction in the modern era.

Case in point: When we tested the AWD Huracán Evo, after almost all of our drivers finally finished patting each other on the backs and raving about the experience, the small bag of complaints we logged tended to be about things like ride quality and overall precision. No one climbed out of the cockpit and stood around the pitlane expressing their disappointment in a certainly valid yet romantic, empirically undefinable thing like perception of driver "engagement." If you manage to stumble across someone who drives a Huracán of any ilk and reports back to you that it's cool and all, but gee, too bad about it not really stirring your emotions, not delivering a significant shot of dopamine, and not being a real driver's car? This person shouldn't be driving a supercar in the first place; they long ago died inside.

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD: What It's Like

So, then, it's better to simply note a few differences between the standard Huracán Evo and the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD we've just taken for a test run, and specifically the realities of real-life usage.

Back to our off-the-bat mention of Lamborghini's reference to the laws of physics. Anyone with a sliver of self-preservation tendencies will likely climb aboard the Huracán Evo RWD with at least one narrowed eye; 602 hp, a mid-engine layout, and rear-driven wheels dictate this as a wise approach. At first, you leave what Lamborghini calls its new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) in Strada (Street) mode, just to get a feel for how this car behaves. Finding nothing untoward, you switch to Sport, and finally Corsa (Race) mode. With each click of the steering-wheel-mounted switch, the same thought manifests: Is this the step that's about to turn this test of your Huracán mettle into an exercise in terror?

It never happens. The V-10's power is drool-worthy, for sure, but the sound is what makes you want to throw made-up-on-the-spot hand signs to everyone you pass on the street, many of whom are already doing just that at the mere sight of the Huracán. Take it to your local curvy-curves, come off of a corner in second or third gear, plaster the throttle to the front fire wall, and all you think of is how you wish you had a mile-long straight in front of you to leave in tatters. Or maybe, if you've ever driven a track day at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, you imagine taking the Huracán Evo RWD on a few laps and throwing your exhaust notes and hand signs at the circuit's draconian decibel limits, cackling all the way like a demented, deep-pocketed supervillain as park rangers ring up your fines.

Er, sorry, we were talking about handling. The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD corners flat, with little latency between its driver's inputs and its can-do responses. Lean on it hard, even with the traction-control set to Corsa, even turning sharply 90-degrees and standing on the gas in second gear, and the Huracán pivots, digs into the tarmac, and effectively says, "Is that all you've got for me?" There's so much grip, any fears you had about a wayward, sketchy rear end evaporate once you've logged an hour or so behind the wheel.

Some of that on-street performance comes from the inescapable fact that the car's limits are so high, you really would have to be an utter maniac or a hopeless, plodding wanker to produce a different result. You feel there is a drift-machine in here, for sure—as there is in the AWD version—but the Huracán Evo RWD needs a fair amount of lateral load and committed-hands-and-feet weight-transfer manipulation to wake it. It's a significantly confidence-inspiring tool, and a long way from being an intimidating, knife-edged instrument of driver danger and sweaty-palmed stress.

Other points of satisfying driver feedback: The throttle pedal has an ideal amount of travel and resistance, which combine with the car's torque delivery to make power-application a thing of intuitive beauty. Ibid for the easily modulated brakes, which are full of feel and tell you when they're into the ABS, making them a joy to drop the anchor on. The gearbox will, in the right situation and when driver input compels it, perform wickedly aggressive double-gear downshifts—BANG BANG, as quick as you can say it right now while reading this—in automatic mode, turning a usually mundane process like passing a car on the freeway at a whole 75 mph into a glorious, emotionally charged act.

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD: In the End

If there's one facet of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD's hardware compared to the AWD model that might fit the "more engagement" bill, it's the steering. It's not as magical—nothing right now is—as what we've found in the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo, but it mostly features lovely weighting and feel, though at times there is a whiff of vagueness following its initial load-up. But it's naturally devoid of noise from having to contend with driven front axles, and it tells you when the front end is getting close to the edge. Worth noting, too, is that the lack of rear-steer eliminates the mildly odd feeling such systems can generate.

Things like this are precisely what feed pontifications about how much something is a true or pure "driver's car" and the ever-elusive definition of "engagement." The latter often tends to fall into the "I can't quite explain it, but I know it when I feel it" category, and it's absolutely a legitimate consideration, if subjective.

After our test drive of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD, we know this: We're just as happy and satisfied, physically and emotionally, by driving this Huracán as we are by its stablemate. The ever-so-slightly reduced power output is of no consequence, and we absolutely neither need nor miss the AWD Huracán Evo's technical features absent on the Evo RWD. Is this an objectively better Lamborghini? It depends on what you value and what speaks most to you, but we know which one we'd spend our own money on—and that might be as close to a solid definition as we'll ever come.

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Quick Facts

$214,366 base price (including destination fee and gas-guzzler tax)

2-liter V-10, 602 hp, 413 lb-ft of torque

3,300 pounds (est)

One of the planet's best-sounding engines

Excellent handling, seemingly endless grip

Begs for a racetrack to exploit its full potential, especially if you want to drift

Huge curb appeal

The best Lamborghini Huracán yet

