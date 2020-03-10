Automobile's All-Stars awards are back, and this year we have one of the best fields of cars we've ever evaluated. In total, we invited 21 of our favorite new or significantly revised cars to find out which are the very best of the best. We've split them into Contenders and Winners, but let us make it clear: every car invited to our All-Stars event is one of the most special cars on sale for 2020. Each day between March 8th and March 10th, we'll bring you a new batch of Contenders, and on Wednesday, March 11, we'll announce our 2020 Automobile All-Stars Winners.

Reading through our editors' notes regarding our 2020 Automobile All-Stars contenders, one thing became clear: Every single one of us loved the blazing orange 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo, particularly on the track.

"It's like a video-game car come to life," wrote social media editor Billy Rehbock. "This is the dictionary definition of 'supercar' in the flesh." Digital editor Ed Tahaney called it "a magical and mighty orange wedge of spite that looks and sounds delicious." Contributor Arthur St. Antoine was equally enthusiastic: "I adored every shrieking minute behind the wheel—and I was often shrieking along with the exhaust note."

Even the unflappable pro driver Andy Pilgrim said, "Just a riot. Stupidly drift-capable and serious track chops when I stopped messing about. If I was a Mitsubishi Evo or a Subaru STi, this is the car I'd want to be when I grow up."

Some credit must go to the facelifted Huracán's LVDI system (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, or Integrated Vehicle Dynamics), which manages the four-wheel steering system, traction control, and brake-based torque-vectoring system. Lamborghini says it can essentially predict a driver's actions and adjust the car accordingly. Whatever it's doing, it works: Driving a 631-hp, V-10-powered supercar on a track can be intimidating, but the Huracán Evo invited everyone to step right up to its limits and push as hard as they dared.

The Huracán obviously invites comparison with the Ferrari F8 Tributo, and one of the biggest differences lies in the Lambo's German roots, something that gives the Huracán Evo a solidity that's absent from the F8. "The German-ness is what makes it a great car," commented senior editor Nelson Ireson. "The Italian-ness is what makes it a great supercar. It's somewhat apeshit, but it actually works."

With so much universal praise, why didn't the Lambo drive off to Borrego Springs, California, with the final group of this year's ultimate All-Stars winners? Unfortunately, as great as it is on the track, our test drives showed the Evo is a lot harder to live with everywhere else.

"On public roads," wrote St. Antoine, "the Huracán's ride proved downright punishing, while the handling lacked some of the feel and precision of the best here. I'm looking at you, 911 and F8."

Alright, but aren't supercars supposed to be a little uncouth? If the other All-Stars competitors give us any basis for judgement—and we're being polite here; of course they do—then no. "Lovable in an endearingly irascible way," wrote contributor Basem Wasef, "but up against contenders like the charismatically capable Ferrari F8 Tributo and the newfangled Corvette C8, the baby Lambo sadly and simply can't compete." Others were more direct in their comparisons: "Really a rough ride compared to the Ferrari," said Rehbock. "Feels too much like a kit car in comparison with its Maranello nemesis," wrote Detroit bureau chief Todd Lassa.

Still, when the votes were tallied, seeing the Lambo left off of the podium was a truly sad moment. "Brilliantly styled and dazzlingly quick," St. Antoine wrote. "This Lambo is the real deal, one of those drives you'll continue to feel for hours after leaving the cockpit."

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Specifications PRICE $184,034 (base)/$235,084 (as-tested) ENGINE 5.2L DOHC 40-valve V-10/631 hp @ 8,000 rpm, 442 lb-ft @ 6,500 rpm TRANSMISSION 7-speed dual-clutch automatic LAYOUT 2-door, 2-passenger, mid-engine, AWD coupe EPA MILEAGE 13/18 mpg (city/hwy) L x W x H 178.0 x 76.1 x 45.9 in WHEELBASE 103.1 in WEIGHT 3,325 lb 0-60 MPH 2.8 sec (est) TOP SPEED 202 mph Show All

2020 Automobile All-Stars Awards: The Very Best Cars of the Year

This year's Automobile All-Stars awards saw us return to the Palmdale area for track testing at Willow Springs before spending a few days in Angeles Forest and Borrego Springs.

2020 Automobile All-Stars Winners

