The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Takes the Roof Off 759 HP

Lamborghini has introduced the sexy new Aventador SVJ roadster at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The SVJ of course stands for “SuperVeloce Jota,” a moniker bestowed upon Lambo’s superfast track models of distinction, like the Aventador SVJ coupe that currently holds the Nürburgring production-car lap record of 6:44.97. (It’s since been topped by one kinda, sorta production car, but we still side with the SVJ.)

The SVJ roadster joins the new Huracán Evo Spyder on Lamborghini’s Geneva show stand and packs a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine that delivers 759 horses and 531 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission, and it spins all four wheels. Like the fixed-roof version, the roadster is touted as sprinting from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and capable of a top speed just over 217 mph.

Only 800 examples will be offered globally and prices start at $573,966 before a gas-guzzler tax is factored in—if you can afford to part with that much cash. The roadster’s carbon-fiber roof panels can be stored under the front hood, and adds about 110 pounds compared to the hardtop. The roadster’s rear window can be lowered to allow that sweet, sweet V-12 better access to scream in your ears.

The car shown in Geneva sports a gorgeous new matte bronze paint and white seats, although customers can choose from almost 350 custom shades as well. Like the coupe, it features Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva—Lamborghini’s active aerodynamics setup—as well as adaptive magnetorheological dampers. The anti-roll bars are said to be 50 percent stiffer than those on the regular Aventador SV roadster.

Inside the cockpit features a TFT digital dashboard, and can be trimmed in leather and Alcantara just about everywhere you like and in just about any color. Place an order now and you can expect to see an Aventador SVJ roadster of your very own in your garage by summer.