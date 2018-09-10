2020 Kia Telluride Debut at New York Fashion Week Photo Gallery

NEW YORK — The all-new 2020 Kia Telluride made a special appearance ahead of its official debut on the runway of fashion designer Brandon Maxwell’s show during 2018 New York Fashion Week. All eyes were on the world-renowned supermodels strutting down the Texas themed runway, but the Telluride production model quickly stole the spotlight.

The ranch-styled SUV took center stage while models glided down the runway to country music tunes at the Classic Car Club Manhattan to showcase Maxwell’s Texas inspired SS 2019 collection. By the end of the night the uniquely tailored Kia Telluride had quite a fan base including supermodels Candice Swanepoel and Bella Hadid. For your viewing pleasure here is a gallery of the special reveal. Enjoy!