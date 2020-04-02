When the Kia Telluride burst onto the scene at New York Fashion Week back in 2018, the guest list included the likes of Bella Hadid and Candice Swanepoel—and me. I was one of those on hand to witness its arrival.

Since being unleashed onto roads across America, the tidy three-row SUV has earned the respect of many, so much so that awards have been pouring in. This year alone the buzzworthy Telluride has won 2020 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, IIHS Top Safety Pick, and our very own Automobile All-Star award.

The Telluride has been more than a critical success; it's also a huge sales success, vanishing from dealership floors like toilet paper rolls are currently flying off store shelves—so much so the folks at Kia have nicknamed it the "Sell-u-ride." I didn't get to spend as much time behind the wheel of the Telluride that entered our annual Automobile All-Stars showdown as I would have liked, but I did drive it enough to find out that its interior is first-rate. Given the reasonable price tag even when fully decked out, it's no wonder the market thinks the Kia Telluride looks more desirable than its competitors.

Here is a closer look at some of the cool features you'll find inside the 2020 Kia Telluride.

Upholstery Options

There are nine color and material options to customize the Telluride's upholstery, more than enough to choose from in a family SUV. My favorites are the Butterscotch Leather and Black Nappa Leather seat trims.

Second-Row Seat

The second-row seat is actually a fun place to be. Both kids and adults will be comfortable thanks to 42.4 inches of legroom, plus there are conveniently located USB ports, sunshade screens (EX and SX models), and seats that slide and recline.

Center Stack Controls

Three words: ease of use. The layout of the menu and placement of the climate controls are simple and straightforward, and the size of the buttons makes them easy to use, even when the road turns a bit bumpy.

Console Storage

Side grab handles and a massive storage box are an excellent selling point, and we like them even better when tastefully executed. The floor console commands your attention and has more to offer than just a cupholder.

Infotainment

Who doesn't like a giant screen with a user-friendly interface? In the EX and SX trim levels the infotainment display expands to 10.25 inches.

Nappa Leather Seat Design

The design pattern for all three Nappa leather upholstery options adds more flair to the seats—and it just looks cooler than most of what you can get elsewhere.

LED Interior Lighting

You may not use the map or reading lights in your car often, but chances are good that when you do use them, it's because you need them. The Telluride has some of the brightest, dare I say best LED interior lighting I have experienced in any car.

Mood Lighting

Only available with the top-spec SX model, the ambient lighting option gives you the freedom to choose from 64 colors of interior accent lighting. The highlight of this feature is that it extends to the second-row seating area.

Dual Sunroof

If you want all the sunshine you can absorb on sunny days, then you must go for the SX model, which comes equipped with dual sunroofs, with tilt and slide function on the forward sunroof.