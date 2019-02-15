/ News / Yes, the Kia Telluride Has Fuel Economy
News

Yes, the Kia Telluride Has Fuel Economy

And it's right in line with the competition.

By:

Fuel-economy numbers for the handsome new 2020 Kia Telluride have cropped up on the EPA’s website. Kia’s three-row large crossover is rated at 20/26/23 mpg city/highway/combined in front-drive form and 19/24/21 mpg when fitted with all-wheel drive.

The FWD rating is in line with key competitors. The 2019 Honda Pilot and its standard V-6 tops out at 20/27/23 mpg, while the V-6–equipped Highlander gets 21/27/23 mpg. The Telluride comes standard with a 3.8-liter V-6 engine making 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Telluride does better than six-cylinder versions of the Chevrolet Traverse and Volkswagen Atlas, the former of which tops out at 18/27/21 mpg while the Atlas returns 17/24/19 figures. These two crossovers’ efficiency numbers essentially match the Telluride’s when they are fitted with their base four-cylinder engines.

The Telluride’s 19/24/21 AWD numbers are slightly lower than the Pilot’s (19/26/22) and Highlander’s (20/27/23) but beat the Traverse’s (17/25/20) and Atlas’s (17/23/19). The Kia is expected to arrive in limited numbers this spring before wider availability begins later in the year. Prices will start at $32,735 on the base model, while the top trim will go for $42,535. In the summer, Hyundai will introduce its own three-row competitor, the Palisade, which shares its basic architecture and drivetrain with the Telluride. Figure the Palisade to return similar economy.

Buying Guide
Powered by Motortrend
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

MSRP $0 Base AWD

View Full Specs and Compare