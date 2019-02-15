Fuel-economy numbers for the handsome new 2020 Kia Telluride have cropped up on the EPA’s website. Kia’s three-row large crossover is rated at 20/26/23 mpg city/highway/combined in front-drive form and 19/24/21 mpg when fitted with all-wheel drive.

The FWD rating is in line with key competitors. The 2019 Honda Pilot and its standard V-6 tops out at 20/27/23 mpg, while the V-6–equipped Highlander gets 21/27/23 mpg. The Telluride comes standard with a 3.8-liter V-6 engine making 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Telluride does better than six-cylinder versions of the Chevrolet Traverse and Volkswagen Atlas, the former of which tops out at 18/27/21 mpg while the Atlas returns 17/24/19 figures. These two crossovers’ efficiency numbers essentially match the Telluride’s when they are fitted with their base four-cylinder engines.

The Telluride’s 19/24/21 AWD numbers are slightly lower than the Pilot’s (19/26/22) and Highlander’s (20/27/23) but beat the Traverse’s (17/25/20) and Atlas’s (17/23/19). The Kia is expected to arrive in limited numbers this spring before wider availability begins later in the year. Prices will start at $32,735 on the base model, while the top trim will go for $42,535. In the summer, Hyundai will introduce its own three-row competitor, the Palisade, which shares its basic architecture and drivetrain with the Telluride. Figure the Palisade to return similar economy.