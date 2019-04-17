The Kia Stinger GTS Is More Driftalicious and Bargain-Priced

We weren’t expecting a “special edition” of the Kia Stinger so soon, but here comes the 2020 Stinger GTS, resplendent in orange paint and with an optional rear-biased all-wheel-drive system tuned to make it easier to get all slideways.

Kia calls the new system D-AWD, with the initial D standing for Dynamic. It combines a mechanical limited-slip differential with new software and driving modes that alter the power split: Comfort mode delivers 60 percent of the engine’s power to the rear wheels, Sport ups that to 80 percent, and Drift mode tops out at 100 percent while commanding the transmission to hold gears at the rev limiter. Tweaks to the traction- and stability-control systems (including the ability to detect countersteering) round out the reprogramming. Naturally, the GTS comes exclusively with the Stinger’s 365-hp twin-turbo V-6 for maximum tire-frying potential.

Alternatively, you can order your GTS with rear-wheel drive, and get a 0/100 percent front/rear power split out of the box. You’ll still enjoy the rest of the GTS’s exclusive features: the orange paint, ; carbon-fiber for the grille surround, mirror caps, and side vents; an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and center console; a faux suede headliner, and unique badging, including a Stinger emblem in place of “Kia” on the trunklid. Standard equipment also includes a sunroof, premium audio, and a wireless phone charger.

Kia plans to sell just 800 examples, and they’ve priced them at $44,995 for the rear-drive version and $47,495 for ones with D-AWD. Those numbers put the GTS just below the GT1, which seems appropriate given the equipment, and also make it a bargain for a limited-run car.

While we’d prefer to see a Stinger with a stiffer suspension, we’re very interested to try out the rear-biased AWD and happy to see the Stinger GTS’s value-oriented pricing. Lucky will be the few who snap them up when they go into production this spring.