2020 Kia Soul EV’s Estimated Range Jumps to 243 Miles

Kia recently unveiled the newly redesigned third-generation Soul, and one of the most interesting changes had to do with the fully electric version. Using a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery borrowed from the Hyundai Kona EV, the Soul EV promised to pair boxy practicality with electric efficiency. But until today, we still didn’t know what kind of range the Soul EV would offer.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the 2020 Kia Soul EV has a total range of 243 miles, as well as efficiency estimates of 127/101/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined). The EPA also figures buyers will save an estimated $3,250 over the course of five years versus a gasoline-powered vehicle.
Possibly due to the Soul’s less aerodynamic styling, its Hyundai Kona Electric corporate cousin squeezes a longer range out of the same battery pack. The Kona EV earned a 258-mile range rating from the EPA back in August.
But while the 2020 Soul EV’s range comes up a bit short compared to the Kona EV, its number is still a huge improvement over the outgoing version’s. When Kia last updated the previous-generation Soul EV, its 30-kWh battery only provided 111 miles of range. Its motor was also only good for 109 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque. The 2020 Soul EV, on the other hand, offers 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque, likely making it quite a bit quicker.