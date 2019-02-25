The 2020 Kia Soul—which we just drove—is coming to dealerships soon with a starting price of $18,485.

That price gets you the LX model with a six-speed manual transmission. Standard features include the basics such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six-speaker audio, automatic headlights, 60/40-split folding rear seats, and cloth upholstery. Opting for the CVT, standard on most other models, brings the price up to $19,985.

The S trim—note that the precious + (Plus) and ! (Exclaim) naming strategy is toast—are priced from $21,285. These Souls feature upgraded cloth upholstery and a host of advanced safety features, including forward collision avoidance, lane-keep and lane-change assist, and warnings for blind spots, rear cross traffic, and driver attention. The GT-Line trim shares the same price tag, but comes with sportier front and rear fascias, 18-inch wheels, red exterior accents, and other details. But it has fewer standard safety features than the S, with just collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and driver-attention warning.

Those looking for a more rugged aesthetic may want to go with the X-Line, priced from $22,485. This model gets special body cladding, fog lights, unique 18-inch wheels, and other details for an off-road style. A two-tone paint job is optional, but all-wheel drive isn’t on any options list.

On the EX, you’ll start seeing a 10.25-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, rear-seat adjustable headrests, and dual-zone automatic climate control. These models start at $23,685.

Power comes from a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The most expensive Soul, the GT-Line 1.6T, gets an exclusive 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This engine delivers 201 horses and 195 lb-ft. Prices jump up to $28,485 for this trim, which gets standard cloth and leatherette seats.

The 2020 Kia Soul sits on a new platform and receives an updated design. Starting prices have gone up slightly from last year, which saw the base Soul priced at $17,485. There’s also a new Soul EV, which just received an official range estimate of 243 miles, but pricing for that model has not yet been announced.