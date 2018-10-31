2020 Kia Forte GT with 201 Horsepower Debuts at SEMA

Kia is going all out at SEMA this year, debuting the Forte GT and four off-road Telluride concepts. The automaker is also showing off custom versions of the standard Forte, K900, Stinger, and Stinger GT.

The 2020 Kia Forte GT delivers 201 hp from a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. That’s up from the 147 hp available on the standard model’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

It also gets a fully independent front and rear suspension and a sport-tuned exhaust. The GT doesn’t receive the standard model’s CVT option; buyers can choose either a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The specs closely match those of its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Elantra Sport.

Other features include LED headlights, projector fog lights, a black grille with red accents, sporty side sills, and a rear spoiler. Eighteen-inch Michelin Sport summer tires wrapped around two-tone wheels are available. Inside the cabin, the Forte GT receives alloy sport pedals and LED ambient lighting. Also available are Sofino sport seats with performance side bolsters and a power sunroof. The 2020 Forte GT goes on sale next summer alongside the GT Line, which features similar cosmetic upgrades but not the performance goodies.

Kia took the opportunity to debut two additional Forte concepts at SEMA. The 2019 Kia Forte Federation features aerodynamic updates including side skirts, front air curtains, a front lip spoiler, rear deck spoiler, and rear diffuser. Eibach sport springs, a cold-air intake, special 19-inch TSW wheels, ultra-high-performance Falken tires, and an axle-back Borla performance exhaust add to the updates. This wild Forte is appropriately painted a Livid Lime exterior color.

Meanwhile, the Kia Forte Drift Car borrows the twin-turbo V-6 from the Stinger GT to produce 375 hp. This vehicle, built in collaboration with Red Bull, also gets a hydraulic rear hand brake, a custom wide body, roll cage, hybrid drift/grip suspension, and a quick-change rear differential.

After making an appearance at New York Fashion Week, the Kia Telluride is back with some off-road mods. The automaker is debuting four highly-modified Tellurides, each paired with a V-6 engine, all-wheel drive, and 32-inch wheels. They also receive a special front and rear suspension with a 3-inch wider track and King hydraulic bump stops. Kia has set up a Torque Track off-road course at SEMA for attendees to test out the capabilities of each modified SUV.

The first custom Telluride, dubbed the Horizon Roamer, features a snorkel for deep-water fording. It also gets a straight-pipe exhaust, orange paint job, roof-mounted cargo rack with LED light bar, and front brush guard and skid plate.

Born for trailblazing, the Telluride Cadet Leader features many of the same updates, although not the snorkel. It also has amber halo LED lights, a Rotopak carrier on the rear quarter panels, a rear tube bumper with skid plate, and a military green and black paint job.

The Kia Telluride Desert Drifter features an LED light bar, hood-mounted Rotopacks, and a tan and black paint job, while the Telluride Baja Glider gets a black paint job and two different light bars. Of course, the production Telluride that will debut at the Detroit auto show next year won’t have the same off-road features as these four concepts. The eight-passenger SUV will go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.

SEMA wouldn’t be complete without a few modified Stingers, and Kia doesn’t disappoint. The 2019 DUB Kia Stinger GT starts with a wide-body kit, which is accentuated with a brushed steel wrap and carbon fiber accents. I also gets a custom exhaust, underhood dress-up kit, air ride suspension, and air intake. To complete the exterior look, it rolls on 22-inch Dropstars wheels and has tinted windows. Inside, you’ll find red and black suede upholstery. Also debuting at SEMA was a special Stinger commissioned for the Queensland Police in Australia. The model uses the Stinger GT’s standard engine and suspension, but it adds police electronics and other equipment.

Kia didn’t forget about the K900 luxury sedan. This model also gets the DUB treatment with tinted windows, an electric blue paint job, gloss black accents, and blue and black leather and suede upholstery. It rolls on 24-inch wheels and gets a specially developed audio system and remote-controlled LED lighting.

The SEMA Show runs through November 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.