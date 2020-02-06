2020 Kia Cadenza: Updated To Be an Even Better Wheeled Sofa

CHICAGO—The 2020 Kia Cadenza, a refreshed version of the pseudo luxury sedan, features a bolder grille, new interior technologies including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and newly standard safety technologies. Kia has eliminated the Premium trim, the previous entry-level model, and is sticking with the Technology and Limited trims.

We got out first peek at the updated Cadenza last year when Kia brought out a new K7, the Korean market version of the midsize four-door. Our Cadenza receives a similar look, including that massive grille, which contributes to a more aggressive overall design. The hood has also been revamped, as have the lower front fascia and lights. The standard LED headlights integrate with redesigned LED DRL lamps. In the back, Kia redesigned the bumper and trunklid, and put in new LED combination taillights. The Cadenza also receives new 18-inch and 19-inch wheel designs.

The Cadenza uses the same 3.3-liter V-6 from last year, but Kia made other mechanical improvements. A number of updates, including redesigned shock valves, are expected to reduce road noise and vibration.

The automaker has long positioned the Cadenza as an upmarket offering, and now the midsize sedan is better equipped to live up to this goal. (No, it's not an athletic machine, but it drives nicely enough and besides, who doesn't just want to ride a wheeled sofa every once is a while?) New standard technologies include a fancy 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 4.2-inch TFT instrument display. On the top Limited trim, Kia is now offering LED mood lighting and quilted seat bolsters. Two new Nappa leather-trimmed seat colors are available for 2020: Saddle Brown and Gray. Technophiles will appreciate three additional USB charging ports, one in the front passenger area and two in the rear. Smart Key with remote engine start is standard, and there's an enhanced 10-watt wireless fast-charging phone charger.

The Cadenza will now come standard with a variety of safety features. These include high-beam assist, forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot collision avoidance assist for the rear, and adaptive cruise control that can handle stop-and-go traffic. The smart cruise control utilizes the navigation system to reduce the vehicle's speed before you encounter a curve in the road. The Cadenza also has a feature that uses federal highway speed-limit information to automatically adjust the car's velocity accordingly. Finally, Safe Exit Assist warns the driver or passenger not to exit the vehicle if approaching traffic is detected.

The 2020 Kia Cadenza goes on sale later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to its release.