The 2020 Karma Revero will debut in Shanghai later this month with a new design, and as we’re now learning, a new powertrain.

Karma says the next-gen Revero will use a BMW turbocharged three-cylinder engine to power an onboard electric generator. The car also gets a more powerful lithium-ion battery pack and a new transversely mounted, twin-motor rear drive module.

If you recall, the previous Revero—like the Fisker Karma before it—also had a gasoline engine, which acted exclusively as a range extender. But this one was a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine sourced from GM that made 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The two electric motors at the rear provided for a combined 403 hp and 981 lb-ft.

Karma has not revealed specs for the new Revero, but we can’t help but think of the BMW i8. The 1.5-liter turbo-three in this BMW sports car delivers 228 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, although with the electric bits, combined output is 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. It’s unclear if the new Revero will continue to use the gas engine exclusively as a generator or if the engine will also be able to power the front wheels like a conventional hybrid, but Karma says the unit will “enhance overall vehicle performance” in addition to acting as a generator. The company promises improved performance over the old Revero, with 0–60 mph acceleration estimated at 4.5 seconds, nearly a second quicker than its predecessor. That’s behind BMW’s 4.2-second estimate for the i8 coupe, however.

BMW and Karma started working together on onboard generator systems in 2015. In a statement, Karma said it welcomes relationships with other companies to accelerate the product development process. Given that Karma is such a small company, a partnership like this makes a lot of sense.

In the above teaser image, which we brightened up a bit for clarity, you can see the Revero’s side profile. The long hood and wide haunches make it look similar to its predecessor. Along with the new Revero, Karma will show off two other vehicles at the Shanghai auto show. Karma’s all-electric Vision concept is set to debut, as well as a Pininfarina-styled concept.

The Revero will reach retail showrooms in the second half of the year.