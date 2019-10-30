We can't speak for other cities in the U.S., but last summer in Detroit, it was de rigueur to cruise Woodward Avenue in a JL Jeep Wrangler with the tube doors on in place of the original equipment steel doors. Now, one of the mildest Mopar customs produced for the 2019 SEMA show addresses the question of what to do if you find those tubular doors a bit too, uh, tubular.

Most of this "Moparized" Jeep Wrangler Unlimited's parts and accessories are already available off the shelf, however, including the two-inch lift kit, beadlock wheels with 35-inch (outer diameter) mud terrain tires, and 5.0-inch LED off-road lights at the base of the A-pillar and 7.0-inch LED lights in the grille. The tailgate table, Katzkin seats, and snorkel with cold-air intake are all from the Mopar catalog, as well. Jeep says this production kit would cost around $15,000 to add to your own Wrangler.

Mopar calls the water-resistant synthetic mesh covers for the tube doors (which quizzically aren't shown in Jeep's handout photos; we snagged one shot at a preview event) and accessory sideview mirrors "conceptual," although we'd bet new catalogs already are printed up with them inside. The new sideview mirrors—remember, the factory mirrors go away when the stock doors are removed—easily bolt into the tube doors, and the mesh covers zip up around them. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is one of 14 vehicles that Fiat Chrysler's Mopar aftermarket parts division created for the 2019 SEMA Show, which runs from November 5 to 8 in Las Vegas. Check out more photos of this year's concept, as well as images of previous Mopar Wranglers, in the gallery below.