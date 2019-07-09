The current-generation Jeep Wrangler JL has impressed us with its off-road chops and surprisingly decent on-road manners, and the optional 2.0-liter turbo-four with the mild hybrid eTorque system offers good responsiveness and generous power. The folks at JLWranglerforums have unearthed some surprising updates to the legendary off-road rig for the 2020 model year. There are major changes happening on the powertrain front, at least on the four-door Unlimited model.

The most significant change for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the addition of a V-6 eTorque model. That’s the same 48-volt mild hybrid system that you find on the Ram 1500, which improves fuel economy and supplements the gas engine in the parts of the rev range where the engine isn’t making much torque. But according to the document, you can now only get the eTorque system on the Sahara trim for the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited. Every other variant loses the eTorque option, including the range-topping Rubicon.

Opting for the mild hybrid V-6 also comes at a significant cost. In addition to requiring the eight-speed automatic transmission, a $2,000 option in itself, you also need to pay $1,000 more for the eTorque setup. The 2.0-liter turbo-four, on the other hand, is $1,000 less in the same configuration and comes exclusively with the automatic. In other trims like the Rubicon and Sport, the gas-only four-pot is $1,500 extra, making it more attainable.

When it first debuted for the 2018 model year, FCA announced diesel and hybrid options for the JL Jeep Wrangler. The 2020 model year will see the arrival of the diesel, likely the same 3.0-liter turbocharged unit that recently joined the powertrain lineup on the Ram 1500. That engine should also find its way into the Gladiator pickup soon after the Wrangler. A plug-in-hybrid version of the Wrangler is expected to follow the diesel model.

FCA wouldn’t confirm any of the information in this document, so we’ll have to wait until official details become available to find out if eTorque has really been restricted to just one trim level.