CHICAGO—Jeep claims its Wrangler is the "most modified [vehicle] model in the world," so it's adding to the Wrangler Unlimited's and Gladiator pickup truck's premium equipment with the new High Altitude trim package, which made its debut for the Chicago Auto Show. High Altitude features body-colored bumpers, hardtop, fender flares, exterior mirrors, door handles and tailgate handle, plus LEDs all around, including front fog lamps, reflector headlamps, daytime running lamps, and taillamps. The package also comes with running boards with an integrated step, and matte black Trail Rated badges.

High Altitude's interior is full leather, with Nappa quilted seats and a leather-wrapped dashboard, center console and panels; a leather-wrapped steering wheel is also available. These are the first Wrangler Unlimited and Gladiator models equipped with 20-inch black-painted wheels, an obvious visual sign this trim package isn't designed to be as serious of an off-roader as other Wranglers and Gladiators. Tires are Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza 275/55 all-seasons.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Gladiator High Altitudes also come with an 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Alpine premium audio, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, automatic high-beam headlamp control, GPS navigation, remote proximity keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, and ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines. Paint color options are Billet Silver, Bright White, Gobi (on Gladiator only), Granite Crystal, Ocean Blue (Wrangler Unlimited only) and Snazzberry (late availability).

The Wrangler Unlimited High Altitudes are available with the 2.0-liter eTorque turbo four-cylinder, the 3.6-liter eTorque V-6, and 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. The Gladiator High Altitude is available only with the standard 3.6-liter V-6. All High Altitudes come only with an automatic transmission.

Though Jeep isn't talking prices yet, well-equipped Wranglers and Gladiators easily hit the $60,000-range before adding the High Altitude package, so let that be a guide. The High Altitude trim goes on sale in the second quarter of this year, the same time as the Jeep Gladiator Mojave super off-roader, also unveiled at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.