CHICAGO—Mopar says 90 percent of all Jeep Wranglers sold have at least one part or accessory added post-assembly. The work keeps the Fiat Chrysler performance parts brand busy; Mopar has 14 custom shops in the U.S., including one in Jeep's hometown of Toledo, Ohio, that assemble post-production models like the Wrangler JPP 20, unveiled today at the Chicago Auto Show.

Mopar Custom Shops' factory-trained technicians will start building the JPP 20 for retail customers in the second quarter of this year. The JPP 20 Wrangler four-door features steel tube doors with a new mirror kit (the full aluminum doors and the top go with the Wrangler), a mesh sun bonnet, heavy-gauge steel rock rails, DuraBull-coated bed liner, a skid plate and narrowed steel front bumper, a two-inch lift kit, Rubicon Warn Winch and LED light packages.

Available in Ocean Blue or white, the JPP 20 also comes with an American flag hood graphic, blacked-out fender vents and fuel door, JPP graphic decal on the passenger-side quarter panel, and laser-etched forged aluminum JPP badge on the driver-side fender and on the rear swing-gate. It comes with the choice of five available JPP off-road wheel sets and a set of four tires.

Inside, seats have been upgraded to Katzkin Tuscany leather with embroidered JPP logos, Mopar all-weather floor mats and a Mopar Cargo Tray Kit behind the second row.

The JPP 20 is available with the Wrangler's base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 or 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild hybrid eTorque technology. The eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

Mopar says the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 will be available in the second quarter of this year, and comes with an owner's kit, packaged with personalized booklet and other memorabilia, plus a discount coupon for a dealer-installed JPP two-inch lift kit with larger-than-stock control arms, JPP five-inch and seven-inch off-road LED lights, a selection of five JPP off-road wheel sets, and tires.